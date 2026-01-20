'It All Started From Here…': Sanjay Nirupam Shares Raut's Old Video Abusing Eknath Shinde, Clarifying 'Chu****' Remark Against Sena UBT MP

An old video featuring Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam using objectionable language against Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut has resurfaced on social media, triggering a fresh political row in Maharashtra. The clip, now going viral, shows Nirupam calling Raut 'Chu****'during a media interaction, drawing sharp reactions online.

Viral Clip Sparks Political Reactions

The resurfaced video has circulated widely across platforms, with many users questioning the timing of its reappearance. In the clip, Nirupam is heard making repeated derogatory remarks against Raut while responding to journalists. Though the video is not recent, its renewed circulation has reignited political tensions between rival factions.

As criticism mounted, Nirupam addressed the controversy directly on social media platform X, offering his version of events and placing the responsibility squarely on Sanjay Raut.

Nirupam Claims Provocation By Raut

In his post, Nirupam stated that the episode began after Raut allegedly abused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his workers. He shared an earlier video of Raut and wrote, “It all started from here,” suggesting that his remarks were a reaction rather than an unprovoked attack.

Strong Words Defended As Deliberate

In the video which went viral, Nirupam is heard saying that Raut is a 'Chu****' and should not be taken seriously, blaming him for the decline of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. He further accused Raut of destroying political parties and betraying Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology, adding that those claiming to be Balasaheb’s heirs had abandoned Hindutva.

Nirupam also reiterated that he had previously stated in Marathi that Sanjay Raut was a 'big fool' and defended his language as intentional. When a journalist questioned him about repeating the word multiple times, Nirupam responded firmly, saying he did so on purpose because the person deserved it.

Political Tempers Continue To Simmer

While Raut has not issued a fresh response to the resurfaced clip, the exchange has once again highlighted the deepening rift between Maharashtra’s political rivals. With old videos resurfacing and new explanations emerging, the controversy shows no signs of fading anytime soon.