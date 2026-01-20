Vasai-Virar Sanitation Workers Strike Over Pending Dues, Contractor Change Halts City Cleaning Services

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) head office | File Photo

Vasai: Hundreds of sanitation workers of the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) launched a "stop-work" strike in Vasai on Tuesday to protest against the non-fulfillment of their long-pending demands. Approximately 400 to 500 sanitation workers participated in the agitation, bringing cleaning services to a halt in several areas.

Trigger for Strike

The protest was triggered by the Municipal Corporation’s decision to replace the old labor contractor with a new one. While a change in contractors has occurred, the workers—many of whom have been serving the city for years—insist that their rights and benefits must be secured before any transition.

The VVCMC employs thousands of contractual sanitation workers for essential services, including, Street sweeping and daily waste collection. Transporting garbage to dumping grounds.

Pesticide spraying and gutter cleaning

Despite performing these critical tasks, workers claim they lack basic facilities and have faced persistent difficulties. They allege that the Corporation has repeatedly ignored their grievances.

The Conflict Over New Contracts

The previous contractor's term was terminated effective January 20, and a new contractor has been appointed for a five-year period (2025-26 to 2030-31). Consequently, the Corporation ordered the previous workers to cease their current work arrangements.

This order sparked an aggressive response from the workers, who gathered in the Sainath Nagar area of Vasai West on Tuesday to voice their opposition. The workers clarify that they do not oppose the new contractor itself, but rather the potential loss of their accumulated benefits.

Workers’ Statement

Sanitation worker Gitesh Gharat, speaking during the protest, raised several critical questions regarding the welfare of the laborers. Workers are demanding immediate payment of Provident Fund (PF) and Gratuity, which have allegedly not been settled for years. A primary demand is "Equal Pay for Equal Work." Concerns were raised regarding former employees who retired or passed away without receiving their rightful financial benefits.

"The Corporation should have taken the workers into confidence and addressed these pending issues before finalizing the new contract," stated the protesting workers.

The strike has raised concerns over the city's cleanliness, as daily waste management remains disrupted. As of now, the workers maintain that they will not resume duties until they receive concrete assurances regarding their social security and pending dues.

