 Indian Coast Guard Marks 50th Raising Day With Fishermen Safety Drive And Community Outreach In Versova
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndian Coast Guard Marks 50th Raising Day With Fishermen Safety Drive And Community Outreach In Versova

Indian Coast Guard Marks 50th Raising Day With Fishermen Safety Drive And Community Outreach In Versova

Indian Coast Guard commemorated its 50th Raising Day at Versova with hands-on safety training for fishermen, a medical camp, and friendly volleyball matches. Senior ICG officials highlighted the importance of community partnerships for maritime security.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
In commemoration of its 50th Raising Day, the Indian Coast Guard organized a special community interaction program at Koli Jamat ground, Versova , focused on enhancing the safety of lives at sea for local fishermen. | X

Mumbai: In commemoration of its 50th Raising Day, the Indian Coast Guard organized a special community interaction program at Koli Jamat ground, Versova , focused on enhancing the safety of lives at sea for local fishermen. The hands on training sessions covered critical topics such as distress signaling through Distress alert transmitter, emergency procedures and safe navigation practices amid challenging maritime conditions. This initiative underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to empowering coastal communities with life-saving skills.

Medical Camp

Following the training, a comprehensive medical camp was conducted to provide free health check-ups, consultations, and essential medicines to participants. The event fostered goodwill through a friendly volleyball match between Indian Coast Guard personnel and local fishermen, promoting camaraderie and strengthening interpersonal bonds. 250 fishermen and their families attended, creating a vibrant atmosphere of collaboration and mutual respect.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Allots 3.6-Acre Prime Ulwe Land To Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams...
article-image

The program was graced by key dignitaries, including Inspector General Coastal Security Shri Rajiv Jain, IPS and Indian Coast Guard District Commander Deputy Inspector General Sudhakar Patil. These leaders emphasized the importance of community partnerships in maritime security and disaster preparedness. The Indian Coast Guard reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding India’s coastal frontiers while supporting fisherfolk as the nation’s first line of maritime vigilance.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer Patient, Wins Hearts Online
Viral Video: School Students Shave Heads To Support Young Cancer Patient, Wins Hearts Online
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Police Arrest Builder For Alleged Culpable Homicide Due To Negligence: Reports
Greater Noida Techie Death Case: Police Arrest Builder For Alleged Culpable Homicide Due To Negligence: Reports
Iconic! Naomi Osaka Makes Stylish Statement With One Of Tennis' Boldest Walk-On Looks At Australian Open 2026; Video
Iconic! Naomi Osaka Makes Stylish Statement With One Of Tennis' Boldest Walk-On Looks At Australian Open 2026; Video
Meet The Google Product Manager Who Named ‘Nano Banana’: Naina Raisinghani’s Story Goes Viral
Meet The Google Product Manager Who Named ‘Nano Banana’: Naina Raisinghani’s Story Goes Viral

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vasai-Virar Sanitation Workers Strike Over Pending Dues, Contractor Change Halts City Cleaning...
Vasai-Virar Sanitation Workers Strike Over Pending Dues, Contractor Change Halts City Cleaning...
Indian Coast Guard Marks 50th Raising Day With Fishermen Safety Drive And Community Outreach In...
Indian Coast Guard Marks 50th Raising Day With Fishermen Safety Drive And Community Outreach In...
Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Allots 3.6-Acre Prime Ulwe Land To Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams...
Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Allots 3.6-Acre Prime Ulwe Land To Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams...
'It All Started From Here…': Sanjay Nirupam Shares Raut's Old Video Abusing Eknath Shinde,...
'It All Started From Here…': Sanjay Nirupam Shares Raut's Old Video Abusing Eknath Shinde,...
Lodha Developers Signs ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU For Data Centre Project, Total Investment Reaches ₹1.3...
Lodha Developers Signs ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU For Data Centre Project, Total Investment Reaches ₹1.3...