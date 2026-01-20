Indian Coast Guard Marks 50th Raising Day With Fishermen Safety Drive And Community Outreach In Versova

In commemoration of its 50th Raising Day, the Indian Coast Guard organized a special community interaction program at Koli Jamat ground, Versova , focused on enhancing the safety of lives at sea for local fishermen. | X

Mumbai: In commemoration of its 50th Raising Day, the Indian Coast Guard organized a special community interaction program at Koli Jamat ground, Versova , focused on enhancing the safety of lives at sea for local fishermen. The hands on training sessions covered critical topics such as distress signaling through Distress alert transmitter, emergency procedures and safe navigation practices amid challenging maritime conditions. This initiative underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to empowering coastal communities with life-saving skills.

Medical Camp

Following the training, a comprehensive medical camp was conducted to provide free health check-ups, consultations, and essential medicines to participants. The event fostered goodwill through a friendly volleyball match between Indian Coast Guard personnel and local fishermen, promoting camaraderie and strengthening interpersonal bonds. 250 fishermen and their families attended, creating a vibrant atmosphere of collaboration and mutual respect.

The program was graced by key dignitaries, including Inspector General Coastal Security Shri Rajiv Jain, IPS and Indian Coast Guard District Commander Deputy Inspector General Sudhakar Patil. These leaders emphasized the importance of community partnerships in maritime security and disaster preparedness. The Indian Coast Guard reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding India’s coastal frontiers while supporting fisherfolk as the nation’s first line of maritime vigilance.

