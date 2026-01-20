Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Allots 3.6-Acre Prime Ulwe Land To Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams At ₹1 Rate

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Temple in Ulwe | file photo

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet approved the allotment of a 3.6-acre land parcel in Navi Mumbai's Ulwe, to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the construction of a Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple. The land has been cleared at a token rate of ₹1 per square metre, with the state government also waiving all associated premiums and infrastructure charges.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on January 17, formalising a proposal that had been under consideration for several months. The plot is located in Sector 12 of Ulwe, a fast-developing node under CIDCO, close to the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Atal Setu.

According to a Hindustan Times report, CIDCO officials said the land was initially processed under standard policy, which requires allotment at prevailing market rates. However, the TTD sought parity with earlier decisions in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, where land had been allotted to the trust at nominal rates for temple construction. The cabinet accepted the request, citing precedents and the non-profit religious nature of the trust.

This marks the third such concessional allotment to the TTD in recent years. In 2024, the state had allotted a prime plot in Bandra East to the trust on a 30-year lease at a nominal rent of Re 1 per year, following a similar decision taken in 2019.

Land Premium & Other Charges Waived Off

Under the latest decision, the government has also waived land premium and other charges, a major concession given Ulwe’s rapidly rising land values driven by major infrastructure projects. The TTD will bear the full cost of construction, maintenance and management of the temple complex.

According to the report, TTD officials said the proposed temple will cater to devotees from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and nearby districts, reducing the need for long-distance travel to Andhra Pradesh. The temple is planned as a replica of the Tirupati–Tiruchanur shrines, following traditional Dravidian architectural principles.

Officials added that environmental concerns were addressed after the National Green Tribunal dismissed a petition in July 2025, following assurances that construction would avoid mangrove buffer zones and comply with coastal regulations.

