Podar International School CISCE Showcases Young Talent At Art & Science Exhibition In Kalyan Near Mumbai

Mumbai: The Podar International School-CISCE, Kalyan organised an Art & Science Exhibition for Grades 1 to 8 students. This exhibition gave parents a glimpse of how learning in class is transferred into creativity, confidence, and knowledge.

The exhibit featured different art pieces created by students. This has been a reflection of the learning process undertaken by students in the school as it relates to experiential learning. Right from vibrant artwork to models representing science elements, students are instilled with inquiry and creativity concepts from a tender age.

Art and Imaginative

The “Art Exhibition” event demonstrated a well-planned selection of artworks designed by students in different grades, reflecting the development of capabilities as students advance through the curriculum.

Artists proudly explained their artwork to their parents as they moved through different zones in the art display. Several students were able to apply their artwork to real life as well.

The speciality sections and the interactive session enabled the parents to view not only the completed artwork but the learning process as well. It is more about imagination, critical thinking, and development, and not the completed tasks.

Sanjivani Bose, Principal of Podar International School, CISCE, Kalyan, said, “The Science & Art Exhibition organised by our school gave our students a great opportunity to showcase their innovative abilities and knowledge of science.”

She further added, “The projects showcased in the exhibitions were a result of devoted research and hard work by students. The confidence and passion in which students showcased their projects was laudable. The genuine efforts put by teachers and students to make the event a learning process was appreciated by me.”

Science Exhibition

The Science Exhibition, running alongside the artistic pieces on display, was also an element that made the occasion full of interest and inquiry. The projects, experiments, and models carried out by the students displayed scientific concepts easily and efficiently. Ranging from an observation to an innovation, the exhibits at Science were indicative of learning by inquiry along with solid roots of scientific thinking.

Parents valued the chance to witness classrooms being converted into vibrant learning environments full of students' voices, self-assurance, and curiosity.