 Missing for 12 Years, Woman Reunited With Family After Mumbai Police Trace Relatives
Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
In a heartening development, a woman who had been missing for the past 12 years was reunited with her family after Mumbai Police traced her relatives in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district. The reunion followed a coordinated effort by police personnel and a social organisation working with homeless individuals.

The Mumbai Police shared details of the case on social media platform X, highlighting the role of timely intervention and sustained follow up in resolving long pending missing person cases.

Found at JJ Junction

The woman was found on January 13, 2026 at JJ Junction in south Mumbai. During preliminary questioning, she informed police personnel that she had lost contact with her relatives several years ago and had no means of reaching them.

Officers from Sir JJ Marg Police Station brought her to the station for further inquiry. Necessary legal formalities were completed, following which she was produced before a court. On court orders, the woman was placed at a shelter home in Chembur to ensure her safety and well being while efforts were made to trace her family.

Tracing the Family

With assistance from Koshish, a field action project that works on issues related to beggary and homelessness, the police began the process of identifying the woman’s background. After sustained efforts, her relatives were traced in Parbhani district.

Further verification revealed that the woman had been missing for the past 12 years, with her family having lost hope of tracing her over time. Police officials then coordinated with her relatives to facilitate a safe and dignified reunion.

A Safe Reunion

Following confirmation of identity and completion of required procedures, the woman was reunited with her family, bringing closure to a case that had remained unresolved for over a decade.

The case underlines the importance of coordination between law enforcement agencies and social organisations in addressing issues related to homelessness and missing persons. The successful reunion has been widely welcomed, with many praising the efforts of the police and support groups in restoring a family that had been separated for years.

