 Mumbai News: Deonar Police Arrest Trio For ₹13 Lakh Robbery By Impersonating Cops In Govandi Area
Deonar police arrested three men for allegedly robbing Rs13 lakh from a retired woman in Govandi. The accused impersonated police officers using fake batons and a vehicle with a counterfeit number plate. Authorities recovered the cash and seized the car, with further investigation ongoing.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
article-image
The Deonar police have arrested three persons for allegedly robbing Rs13 lakh by impersonating police officers in the Govandi area. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Deonar police have arrested three persons for allegedly robbing Rs13 lakh by impersonating police officers in the Govandi area. The accused have been identified as Pravin Shivnarayan Pandey, 32, Nisar Ahmed alias Salim Sawan Sheikh, 46, and Sanjaykumar Jagannath Dubey, 59.

Impersonation Tactics

According to the police, the incident came to light near K.D. Junction, Karbala Masjid in Govandi, where occupants of an Ertiga car were seen arguing with a person from another vehicle while carrying police-style batons. Acting on the information, Senior Police Inspector Ramesh Pandurang Yadav of the Deonar police station, along with the crime detection team, rushed to the spot.

During questioning, it was revealed that Pandey, the driver of the Ertiga, is a resident of Kamraj Nagar, Ghatkopar; Sheikh resides in Malvani, Malad West, and Dubey is also from Ghatkopar. At the same time, the complainant, Anita Jos Miranda, 58, a retired resident of Riviera Towers, Vasai West, approached the police.

article-image

Miranda alleged that the accused had forcibly robbed her of Rs13 lakh by posing as police officials. The police recovered the entire cash amount from the accused.

Vehicle Seized

Further investigation revealed that the Ertiga car used in the crime was fitted with a fake number plate. Police have seized the vehicle along with two long batons with handles resembling those used by police personnel. Further investigation is underway.

