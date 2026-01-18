Over 400 Citizens Take Save SGNP And Save Aarey Campaign To Mumbai Marathon, Demand ESZ Plan Scrapped

Over 400 citizens took the cause of saving the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) to Tata Mumbai Marathon. |

Mumbai: Over 400 citizens took the cause of saving the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) to Tata Mumbai Marathon. Many among them cheered along the Marathon route with creative posters demanding Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) Draft Plan by the BMC be scrapped.

ESZ Opposition

The Zonal Master Plan for development on ESZ of SGNP was prepared by the BMC last year and public hearing on suggestions and objections were held for over thousands citizens. The final plan is under preparation, however, the tribals residing in SGNP and green activists have raised strong objections against any sort of development works inside the ESZ.

Rising Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai and increased deforestation nudged citizens to use creative ways to demand for Mumbai's only forest- SGNP be saved and its ESZ Plan be scrapped.

Save SGNP Drive

The campaign rolled out by 'Save SGNP Citizens' Movement attracted over 400 citizens to register for the cause. Runners ran with posters on their back with the message 'Hands off our forest', 'Save Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Scrap Eco Sensitive zone plan'. Several non runners took to the crowd with creative posters calling for Mumbai's green lungs to be saved and other green messages including saving 45,000 mangroves from being cut for the new Versova-Bhayander Coastal Road.

As a run up to the Marathon day, citizens reached out to several run clubs and groups to mobilize more people. Enviornment activits also recalled the 2017 Marathon, when they rallied with the objection letters against the denotification of the 33 hectare land from Non Development Zone (NDZ) of Aarey, standing with 'Save Aarey' posters and collecting signatures.

Aarey Recall

"In a city already being deprived of green and open spaces, support for such initiatives shows what the people really want. The initiative is supported by Aarey Conservation Group, Muse Foundation, Let India Breathe and Thane Greens collective," green activist Yash Marwah said

"Ten years ago the issue was Aarey the buffer zone of SGNP and now it is the entire ESZ of SGNP including Aarey. Citizens who at that point of time thought that MMRCL was only taking away 3% of a forest will now be able to get the entire picture. If we still stay silent then soon many other National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries will go under the knife and bulldozer," the activists pointed.

