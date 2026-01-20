Mumbai Customs Intercepts Over 180 Tonnes Of Smuggled Diesel: Largest Haul Ever; 2 Arrested

Mumbai: Mumbai customs has announced the largest ever seizure of smuggled diesel, intercepting over 180 tonnes of illegal diesel, hidden under water tanks, on a cargo barge mid-sea. The operation was undertaken by the Rummaging & Intelligence wing, who arrested the vessel master and the son of the vessel owner.

Details of the Illegal Diesel Seizure:

Officials told PTI, based on specific intelligence, a raid was carried out on a cargo vessel, the MV Tina 4 registered under M/s Shiny Shipping & Logistics Pvt Ltd, mid-sea on Sunday by the Customs Sleuths.

This vessel was carrying high-speed diesel smuggled from foreign vessels and hidden in water tanks. The diesel in these water tankers were to be supplied to local coastal boats and factories to avoid customs duty and allow smooth entry of the tanks into the country, the official said, referring to the modus operandi based on statements of the master, engineer, and a representative of the shipping line.

One of the water tanks found on the barge was not in line with the approved design by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), the officials added. The arrests were made after the specific intelligence.

Further Investigation Into The Matter:

The officials claimed there would be more arrests and that this is an opportunity to expose a larger, long-running smuggling racket.

It was also noted that the company, which owns the intercepted vehicle, owns many other barges across the country and two tanker vehicles, further adding that this particular barge was used for chartered bunking services.

The customs are further looking into the case to uncover any leads.

With PTI Inputs

