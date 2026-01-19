 Mumbai Airport Customs Bust International Smuggling Racket At CSMIA, Seize Gold Worth ₹2.15 Crore; 2 Including Bangladeshi National Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport Customs Bust International Smuggling Racket At CSMIA, Seize Gold Worth ₹2.15 Crore; 2 Including Bangladeshi National Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs Bust International Smuggling Racket At CSMIA, Seize Gold Worth ₹2.15 Crore; 2 Including Bangladeshi National Arrested

Mumbai Airport Customs have busted an international gold smuggling syndicate, arresting a Bangladeshi national and an airport contractual staffer. Gold dust weighing 1.59 kg and valued at Rs 2.15 crore was seized, with officials warning that such misuse of airport staff poses serious security risks.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport Customs seize gold worth Rs 2.15 crore at CSMIA and arrest a Bangladeshi national along with an airport contractual staffer | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 19: Mumbai Airport Customs officers have busted an international gold smuggling syndicate and arrested a Bangladeshi national and a contractual staffer working inside the airport for their alleged involvement in smuggling.

Officials have also seized gold worth Rs 2.15 crore from the accused persons and stated that, if left unchecked, the modus operandi—misusing staff working inside the airport and transit passengers—is likely to be exploited by smugglers on a larger scale and may also be used for smuggling other contraband items, which could be detrimental to national security.

Tip-off leads to surveillance

According to Customs, specific information was received that a transit passenger was involved in gold smuggling and was likely to hand over the contraband to a staff member working in the departure area of Mumbai Airport.

FPJ Shorts
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: 'International Funds See India As Key Investment Destination With Many Opportunities,' CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: 'International Funds See India As Key Investment Destination With Many Opportunities,' CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
All India Muslim Jamaat Chief Calls Haridwar 'No Entry Boards' Communal, Threat To Harmony | VIDEO
All India Muslim Jamaat Chief Calls Haridwar 'No Entry Boards' Communal, Threat To Harmony | VIDEO
Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests HPCL Sales Officer For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Chandrapur
Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests HPCL Sales Officer For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Chandrapur
Karnataka Election Commission Confirms Ballot Papers For GBA Elections
Karnataka Election Commission Confirms Ballot Papers For GBA Elections

Acting on the input, a staff member, B.R. Sakpal, and a passenger, Rakibur Rahaman, a Bangladeshi national, were kept under discreet surveillance and subsequently apprehended at CSMIA on Sunday after the staff member was found collecting capsules from a washroom situated in the departure area of the airport.

Gold recovered from staff member

“After interception, four capsules of gold dust in wax, having a net weight of 1,590 grams and provisionally valued at Rs 2.15 crore, were recovered from Sakpal. The gold was handed over to him by Rakibur Rahaman, who had arrived in Mumbai from Dubai,” a Customs official said.

Admissions during interrogation

“In his statement, Rahaman admitted to the possession, carriage, recovery, smuggling and handling of the gold. He further admitted that the gold dust did not belong to him and that he had carried it at the behest of another person. Sakpal, in his statement, admitted to receiving the gold from the passenger for monetary consideration of Rs 30,000,” the official added.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹61 Cr, Diamonds Worth ₹1.3 Crore In Multiple...
article-image

Investigation at preliminary stage

The official further said that the investigation in the case is at a preliminary stage and that the larger nexus, including the involvement of handlers, financiers and other conspirators, is yet to be unearthed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World Economic Forum Davos 2026: 'International Funds See India As Key Investment Destination With...
World Economic Forum Davos 2026: 'International Funds See India As Key Investment Destination With...
Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests HPCL Sales Officer For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Chandrapur
Maharashtra News: CBI Arrests HPCL Sales Officer For Accepting ₹1 Lakh Bribe In Chandrapur
Mumbai Police EOW Launches Probe Into ₹34.75 Crore Diamond Fraud, Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi...
Mumbai Police EOW Launches Probe Into ₹34.75 Crore Diamond Fraud, Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi...
Bhiwandi Post-Poll Clash Leaves 44 Arrested As Rival Groups Stone-Pelt, Police Register Five FIRs
Bhiwandi Post-Poll Clash Leaves 44 Arrested As Rival Groups Stone-Pelt, Police Register Five FIRs
'No Girl Have Figure Like You': Rapido Driver Sends Obscene Messages To Girl After Ride In Mumbai;...
'No Girl Have Figure Like You': Rapido Driver Sends Obscene Messages To Girl After Ride In Mumbai;...