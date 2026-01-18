Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹61 Cr, Diamonds Worth ₹1.3 Crore In Multiple Cases |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs in 16 separate cases in the past few days have seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 61 crores. The smuggled contraband was sourced from Bangkok, agency officials said. The Customs had also seized smuggled gold totally valued at Rs 1.39 crores in seven cases from seven passengers.

Eight Cases Detected

According to the agency sources, in eight cases Customs officers posted at the international airport seized a total of 29.84 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs. 29.84 crores in the illicit market. The drugs were recovered from nine passengers who had arrived from Bangkok via various flights and were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Seven More Arrests

In another seven cases, Customs officers seized a total of 27.16 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs. 27.16 crores in the illicit market from seven passengers who had arrived from Bangkok. In one case the Customs officers seized 3.99 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs. 3.99 crores in the illicit market. In these cases as well, accused persons were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act.

Smuggling Modus Operandi

"In most of the cases the smugglers attempted to smuggle hydroponic weed by concealing the contraband inside life vest packets located under the seats of the aircraft. The preliminary investigation carried out so far and the statement given by the accused persons disclose involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. As the investigations in the case is at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused," said a Customs officer.

Other Valuables Seized

The Customs officers in one case recovered and seized diamonds valued at Rs. 31.95 lakhs were recovered from one passenger. The officers in a separate case seized a total of 200000 Saudi Riyal equivalent to Rs. 47.6 lakhs from one passenger.

