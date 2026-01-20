Mumbai Real Estate News: Runwal Realty Enters Malad With 60-Storey Uber-Luxury Tower Featuring 100-Ft Elevated First Floor

Runwal Realty announces its Malad West debut with Auris Serenity Tower 4, a 60-storey luxury high-rise featuring a 100-ft elevated first habitable floor | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 20: Malad West is set to get one of its tallest and most distinctive residential developments, with the first habitable floor planned at a height of 100 feet, as Runwal Realty on Monday announced a landmark development deal marking its formal entry into the Malad market.

The Mumbai-based developer has signed the development agreement in association with Transcon and Sheth Creators for Auris Serenity Tower 4, located off New Link Road at Kanchpada, Malad West.

The project, which will be launched after receiving statutory approvals, is being positioned as an uber-luxury, low-density residential offering in the western suburbs.

Elevated design and defining features

Planned as a premium high-rise tower rising over 60 floors, the project’s defining feature is its elevated first habitable level at 100 ft, a design approach aimed at improving light, ventilation and privacy for residents — a first-of-its-kind configuration for Malad, according to the developer.

Part of a larger eight-acre development, the tower will offer 3 and 4 BHK homes, with six apartments per floor, an 11-ft floor-to-floor height, expansive windows and large decks. The residences are expected to offer views of the sea, surrounding greenery, the Global Vipassana Pagoda precinct and Mumbai’s skyline.

Experience-led amenities

The development will also focus on experience-led amenities, with over 40 lifestyle features planned across podium and upper levels. These include a Sunrise Pavilion, Candlelight Trail, urban forest plaza, swimming pool, sunset pool bar, flowing river feature, aquatic flower pond and dedicated play areas, designed to support wellness, leisure and community interaction.

Connectivity and infrastructure

The project’s location offers multi-modal connectivity, with access to SV Road, the Western Express Highway, Malad railway station and Metro Line 2A. Retail hubs such as Infinity Mall are located within a kilometre, while Inorbit and Oberoi malls are in close proximity.

Upcoming infrastructure projects, including the Versova–Dahisar Coastal Road, Bandra–Versova Sea Link and the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road, are expected to further enhance connectivity in the area.

Developer and brand ambassador comments

Saurabh Runwal of Runwal Realty said the Malad project reflects the developer’s focus on low-density planning and long-term liveability. “Conceived as a premium residential tower, the development balances design, openness and privacy, with every element planned for longevity and relevance,” he said.

Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Sonam Kapoor, who marked the signing of the development deal, said the project represents “mindful design and elevated living”, adding that luxury today lies in “spaces that feel personal, purposeful and timeless”.

Also Watch:

Company background

With over 47 years of experience and 35 projects across Thane, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, Runwal Realty has a portfolio spanning luxury, premium and aspirational housing. Its recent launches include ultra-luxury developments in Worli and Walkeshwar.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/