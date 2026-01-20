New Delhi: Oberoi Realty on Monday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 622.64 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 618.38 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 1,561.74 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,460.27 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
The company has declared third interim dividend for 2025-26 at Rs 2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of Rs 10 each. Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.
FPJ Shorts
Oberoi Realty Q3 Net Profit Edges Up To ₹622.64 Crore, Declares ₹2 Per Equity Interim Dividend
Wipro Shares Plunge 8% As Q3 FY26 Net Profit Falls 7% To ₹3,119 Crore
AssetPlus Raises ₹175 Crore In Funding Led By Nexus Venture Partners
Tata Capital Q3 Profit Jumps 39% YoY To ₹1,285 Crore On Strong AUM Growth