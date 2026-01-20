Oberoi Realty Q3 Net Profit Edges Up To ₹622.64 Crore, Declares ₹2 Per Equity Interim Dividend

File Image |

New Delhi: Oberoi Realty on Monday reported a marginal increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 622.64 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at Rs 618.38 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 1,561.74 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,460.27 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Oberoi Realty Q3 & 9M FY26 Results: Revenue & PAT Growth 📊 | MCap 60,059.82 Cr



- Q3FY26 Revenue: ₹1,561.74 Cr (vs. ₹1,460.27 Cr in Q3FY25)

- 9MFY26 Revenue: ₹4,480.56 Cr (vs. ₹4,260.84 Cr in 9MFY25)

- Q3FY26 PAT: ₹622.50 Cr (vs. ₹617.82 Cr in Q3FY25)

- 9MFY26 PAT:… pic.twitter.com/wHpDJ6tEpy — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) January 19, 2026

The company has declared third interim dividend for 2025-26 at Rs 2 per equity share, which is 20 per cent of the face value of equity shares of Rs 10 each. Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

