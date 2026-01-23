Mumbai ACB Books Two VP Road Police Constables And Pan Shop Vendor For Alleged Bribe Demand In Cigarette Business Case

The Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against two police constables of V.P. Road police station and a pan shop vendor in an alleged bribery case. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against two police constables of V.P. Road police station and a pan shop vendor in an alleged bribery case.

Accused Identified

Those booked have been identified as constables Rajendra Vyavhare (35), Rajendra Ambilwad (37) and pan shop vendor Raj Singh (31). A case has been registered against the accused person under the relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the ACB, the complainant is engaged in the business of selling imported cigarettes. On January 16, constables Vyavhare and Ambilwad met the complainant in person and allegedly demanded a bribe saying that he would have to pay Rs. 40,000 as a good luck and Rs. 5,000 each as a monthly installment of Rs. 10,000 in order not to be made an accused in a case of selling imported cigarettes without a license.

Complaint Filed

When the complainant requested that he did not have that much money, accused constables, after a negotiation, allegedly demanded a bribe saying that he would have to pay Rs. 20,000 as good luck and Rs. 10,000 per month. However, since the complainant did not want to bribe the public servants, he approached the ACB on January 19 and filed a complaint in this regard.

In accordance with the complaint received, during the verification conducted on January 19, 20 and 21, it was found that constables Vyavhare and Ambilwad allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 20,000 as good luck and Rs. 10,000 in monthly installments from the complainant and asked him to give the first installment of Rs. 15,000 of good luck amount to Raj Singh.

Custody Status

Accordingly, during the trap operation conducted on Thursday, constables Vyavhare and Ambilwad over the phone asked the complainant to give the bribe of Rs. 15,000 to Raj Singh. Singh was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs. 15,000 from the complainant on the instructions of Ambilwad. Thereafter, constable Vyavhare was immediately taken into custody while constable Ambilwad is still absconding.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/