Mumbai News: Khar Police Arrest Two Serial Thieves For Stealing Mobiles And Valuables From Devotees At St Teresa’s Church

Mumbai: The Khar police have arrested two individuals for allegedly stealing mobile phones and valuables from devotees at St Teresa’s Church in Khar. The accused have been identified as Saurav Bidoniya, 25, and Vaibhav Thorave, 31. Bidoniya had studied at a renowned school in Lonavala. Nearly 15 theft and cheating cases have been registered against the duo at various police stations in Mumbai in the past, the police said.

Modus Operandi

According to the police, the accused entered the church pretending to be devotees and stole mobile phones and other valuable items belonging to visitors.

Theft Case

The theft occurred on January 15 between 6 pm and 6.30 pm at St Teresa’s Church. Based on a complaint filed by Father Callisto Felix Gomes, 58, it was revealed that an unidentified person had stolen a mobile phone worth approximately Rs 15,000. Following the complaint, the police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Khar police then began an investigation and received information that the suspects were history-sheeters. Acting on a tip-off on January 22, the police laid a trap in Bandra West and the MIDC area of Andheri East and arrested both accused. During questioning, both allegedly confessed to the crime.

Repeat Offences

The investigation further revealed that Bidoniya is a former student of a renowned school in Lonavala. The accused attended several times at functions at the church and stole mobile phones and other valuables. Both reside in Andheri East. A similar case has previously been registered against them at the Bandra police station and other police stations in Mumbai.

