Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Crosses Majority Mark In Ulhasnagar Civic Body, Emerges Strong Contender For Mayor’s Post

Ulhasnagar: The political battle for power in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) has finally tilted in favour of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, as the party successfully crossed the crucial majority mark of 40 corporators. With this development, the Shinde Sena has emerged as the frontrunner to form the civic body’s leadership, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite being close to the mark, has been pushed to the sidelines.

Group Registration

During the official group registration at Konkan Bhavan, the Shinde Sena demonstrated the support of 40 corporators, thereby completing the much-discussed ‘magic figure’ required to claim power in the corporation. Alongside this show of strength, Arun Aashan was appointed as the group leader of the Shinde Sena in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, a move that has effectively cleared the party’s path to the mayor’s post.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation requires the support of at least 40 corporators to secure control. However, the results of the civic elections had thrown up a fractured mandate, with no single party managing to secure an absolute majority on its own. The post-election arithmetic saw BJP emerge as the single largest party with 37 corporators, followed closely by the Shinde Sena with 36. Smaller parties and independents held the balance of power with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi winning two seats, the Sai Party one, Congress one, and one independent corporator.

Winning Strategy

While BJP appeared closer to forming the government with its tally of 37, the Shinde Sena executed a decisive political strategy, successfully winning the support of smaller parties and independent corporators. This effective mobilisation enabled the Shinde-led Shiv Sena to surge past the majority threshold, outmanoeuvring the BJP in the race for power.

Arun Aashan Named Group Leader

Following these developments Arun Aashan was formally appointed as the Shinde Sena’s group leader in the civic body. As group leader, Aashan will be responsible for steering the party’s policies within the corporation and coordinating the functioning of the 40-member group. His appointment is seen as a key organisational step ahead of the mayoral election and the formation of the standing committee and other important civic bodies.

Mayor’s Post Within Reach

With the BJP stalled at 37 seats and the Shinde Sena crossing the majority mark the latter’s claim to the Ulhasnagar mayor’s post has now become significantly stronger. Political observers believe that the latest developments clearly indicate the formation of a Shinde Sena-led administration in the city. If the numbers hold, BJP may have to remain out of power in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation despite emerging as the single largest party in the election results.

The unfolding situation marks yet another instance of intense post-poll realignment in Maharashtra’s civic politics, highlighting the growing influence and organisational strength of the Shinde Sena at the municipal level.

