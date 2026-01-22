 NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshNAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham In Mumbai

NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham In Mumbai

Mayank Shekhar of Lucknow was felicitated by Nita Ambani and actor John Abraham in Mumbai at the National Association for the Blind India’s 75th Foundation Day celebrations for his dedicated service towards the welfare and empowerment of visually impaired persons.

UP State BureauUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 03:23 AM IST
article-image
Lucknow resident Mayank Shekhar is felicitated by Nita Ambani and actor John Abraham during the National Association for the Blind India’s 75th Foundation Day celebrations in Mumbai | File Photo

Lucknow/Mumbai, Jan 21: Mayank Shekhar, a resident of Balaganj, Lucknow, was felicitated by industrialist Nita Ambani and Bollywood actor John Abraham in Mumbai during the 75th Foundation Day celebrations of the National Association for the Blind (NAB) India.

He was honoured for his remarkable contribution and dedicated service towards the welfare and empowerment of visually impaired persons.

Praise for commitment to social cause

Congratulating him, Nita Ambani and John Abraham praised his commitment and wished him continued success in his future endeavours. The event witnessed the presence of nearly 300 visually impaired individuals, underlining its social significance and inclusive spirit.

FPJ Shorts
NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham In Mumbai
NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham In Mumbai
Bareilly Farm Crisis: PM Crop Insurance Scheme Sparks Outrage As Farmers Get Claims As Low As ₹2.72
Bareilly Farm Crisis: PM Crop Insurance Scheme Sparks Outrage As Farmers Get Claims As Low As ₹2.72
AI-171 Crash: US Senate Whistleblower Report Backs Pilots’ Claims Of Electrical Failure In Air India Boeing 787 Probe; Family Seeks Fast-Tracked Hearing
AI-171 Crash: US Senate Whistleblower Report Backs Pilots’ Claims Of Electrical Failure In Air India Boeing 787 Probe; Family Seeks Fast-Tracked Hearing
Bombay HC Pulls Up Authorities Over Continued Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Stench, Seeks Strict Compliance With Earlier Orders
Bombay HC Pulls Up Authorities Over Continued Kanjurmarg Dumping Ground Stench, Seeks Strict Compliance With Earlier Orders

Focus on awareness and inclusion

The ceremony also marked an important milestone in strengthening awareness about the rights, dignity and capabilities of the blind community.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Bareilly Farm Crisis: PM Crop Insurance Scheme Sparks Outrage As Farmers Get Claims As Low As...
article-image

Several eminent personalities attended the programme, including Dr Vimal Kumar Dengla, General Secretary of the National Association for the Blind India, along with social workers and supporters of the cause.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham...
NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham...
Bareilly Farm Crisis: PM Crop Insurance Scheme Sparks Outrage As Farmers Get Claims As Low As...
Bareilly Farm Crisis: PM Crop Insurance Scheme Sparks Outrage As Farmers Get Claims As Low As...
Uttar Pradesh Signs $25 Billion MoU At Davos, Lines Up Major Investments Across Solar, EV &...
Uttar Pradesh Signs $25 Billion MoU At Davos, Lines Up Major Investments Across Solar, EV &...
Democracy Must Align With People’s Aspirations: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla At AIPOC In Lucknow
Democracy Must Align With People’s Aspirations: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla At AIPOC In Lucknow
Legislature Is Cornerstone Of Democracy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath At AIPOC In Lucknow
Legislature Is Cornerstone Of Democracy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath At AIPOC In Lucknow