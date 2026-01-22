NAB 75th Foundation Day 2026: Lucknow’s Mayank Shekhar Felicitated By Nita Ambani And John Abraham In Mumbai

Lucknow resident Mayank Shekhar is felicitated by Nita Ambani and actor John Abraham during the National Association for the Blind India’s 75th Foundation Day celebrations in Mumbai | File Photo

Lucknow/Mumbai, Jan 21: Mayank Shekhar, a resident of Balaganj, Lucknow, was felicitated by industrialist Nita Ambani and Bollywood actor John Abraham in Mumbai during the 75th Foundation Day celebrations of the National Association for the Blind (NAB) India.

He was honoured for his remarkable contribution and dedicated service towards the welfare and empowerment of visually impaired persons.

Praise for commitment to social cause

Congratulating him, Nita Ambani and John Abraham praised his commitment and wished him continued success in his future endeavours. The event witnessed the presence of nearly 300 visually impaired individuals, underlining its social significance and inclusive spirit.

Focus on awareness and inclusion

The ceremony also marked an important milestone in strengthening awareness about the rights, dignity and capabilities of the blind community.

Several eminent personalities attended the programme, including Dr Vimal Kumar Dengla, General Secretary of the National Association for the Blind India, along with social workers and supporters of the cause.

