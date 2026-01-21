Diesel Smuggling Case Revives Coastal Security Concerns As Oil Mafia Networks Remain Active In Mumbai

The recent case wherein the Mumbai Customs officials arrested two persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling 120 kilolitres of high speed diesel (HSD) from foreign vessels through a barge, has brought to fore again the issue of coastal security, as the terrorist elements could use oil mafia's network to smuggle arms and explosives in the city. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The recent case wherein the Mumbai Customs officials arrested two persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling 120 kilolitres of high speed diesel (HSD) from foreign vessels through a barge, has brought to fore again the issue of coastal security, as the terrorist elements could use oil mafia's network to smuggle arms and explosives in the city. Even 18 years after the dreaded 26/11 terrorist attack, the Mumbai coast continues to be vulnerable.

Customs Action

On Tuesday, Customs officials had arrested Thane resident and Master of a barge S.K. Manna (49) and Mahim resident S.S. Noronha (25) following an intelligence input indicating that a barge carrying smuggled diesel would arrive in P&V Anchorage in South Mumbai. Accordingly, Customs intercepted one barge. The officers examined and searched the vessel. The operation led to the seizure of 120 kilolitres of high speed diesel. The officers also recovered and seized cash Rs 4 lakh from the barge which they claimed appeared to be sale proceeds of smuggling activities.

Though the administration claims a lot has been done to strengthen the coastal security, the oil mafia continues to operate at sea and multi-crore oil pilferage rackets continue to flourish.

Underworld Links

In the past, Mumbai underworld's links with the oil mafia had emerged. On September 15, 2010, diesel mafia Sayed Ali Madar alias Chand was shot dead by two people at P D'Mello Road. The Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested nine persons in that case, including Chand's rival Mohammad Ali Abubakar Shaikh. The police had then claimed that Chand's murder was done to gain supremacy in the diesel mafia racket, which operates in the high seas. The said case also had underworld links as fugitive don Chhota Shakeel was shown as a wanted accused in the case. Sources said another oil mafia leader Rajju Pandit, who is believed to have political backing, continues to be active.

According to the sources, for the purpose of pilferage, the oil mafia has pumping instruments that are stuck to the vessel and oil is pilfered from the foreign ships that arrive in high-seas en-route to other countries. In the 30 minutes operation, oil worth crores of rupees is pilfered by the mafia. The oil is filled in drums on the barges and is brought to the docks and from there it is sent to the city and is then finally sold in the local market. The pilferage usually takes place an hour away from the dock in the sea and mostly during wee hours, the police sources revealed.

Probe Continues

The Customs sources said that import of HSD is prohibited under the Foreign Trade Policy and Customs law unless specifically permitted. Speaking about the key player involved in oil smuggling in Mumbai, a Customs officer said, "Our probe has revealed that arrested accused Manna is actively and repeatedly involved in smuggling and storage of diesel for supplying the same to some local oil tankers and fishing boats etc. for monetary consideration. He was also arrested in a case of smuggling of diesel in 2016-17 by the Mumbai police."

