 Shree Shaneeshwara Temple In Nerul To Host Ashta Bandha Brahmakalashotsav And Rathotsav From January 21
Shree Shaneeshwara Temple in Nerul has begun its seven-day Ashta Bandha Brahmakalashotsav and Rathotsav celebrations. Special pujas will be held daily, with the main Kalashotsav on January 26 and Rathotsav on January 27. Mahaprasad will be served twice daily. Temple authorities expect a large turnout during the concluding days of the festival.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
The Shree Shaneeshwara Temple | Facebook

Navi Mumbai: The Shree Shaneeshwara Temple, Sector 11, Nerul, will host the Ashta Bandha Brahmakalashotsav and Rathotsav from January 21 to January 27, marking an important religious event for devotees in Navi Mumbai and surrounding areas.

Special Rituals

Temple authorities said a series of special pujas and rituals will be performed throughout the seven-day period, culminating in the main ceremonies on January 26 and 27.

Devotees are expected to participate in large numbers to seek the blessings of Lord Shaneeshwara.

According to the programme schedule, the Ashta Bandha Brahmakalashotsav will be held on Monday, January 26, from 10.00 am onwards. On Tuesday, January 27, the Ratharohan ceremony will take place at 11.00 am, followed by the Rathotsav celebrations from 6.00 pm onwards.

article-image

Organisers’ Appeal

As part of the festivities, Mahaprasad will be served to devotees every day at 1.00 pm and 9.00 pm, the temple committee informed.

Inviting devotees to attend the celebrations with family and friends, Santosh Shetty, Chairman of the temple trust, said the event is being organised to allow devotees to participate in sacred rituals and experience spiritual upliftment.

The temple expects a significant turnout during the concluding days of the festival and has made arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of all religious activities.

