CM Devendra Fadnavis To Unfurl Tricolour On Republic Day As Governor Acharya Devvrat Handles Dual Charge In Maharashtra And Gujarat

Mumbai: In a rare departure from tradition, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will unfurl the national flag on Republic Day, instead of Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Reason Behind Change

As per the established practice, the CM hoists the national flag on Independence Day, while the Governor unfurls it on Republic Day. However, this year’s change has been necessitated as Governor Devvrat holds an additional charge of Maharashtra along with Gujarat. Since he will unfurl the national flag in Gandhinagar, Fadnavis will perform the honours in Mumbai, an official said. The Republic Day function, including the flag unfurling and parade, is held annually at Shivaji Park.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced the list of ministers who will unfurl the national flag at district headquarters. In Raigad district, the honour has been given to c, who has been strongly demanding his appointment as the district’s guardian minister.

Political Dispute

The Shiv Sena, to which Gogawale belongs, has been staking claim to the post, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has been seeking the position for its minister Aditi Tatkare. The dispute has remained unresolved since the list of district guardian ministers was announced in January 2024.

Similarly, the issue of appointing a guardian minister for the Nashik district is also pending. However, minister Girish Mahajan will unfurl the national flag there, as he did last year.

WHY THE CHANGE

