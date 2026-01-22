Western Railway Announces Three Pairs Of Weekly Superfast Special Trains To Clear Passenger Rush on Key Routes

For the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Western Railway will run 03 pairs of superfast weekly special trains on special fare. | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Western Railway will run 03 pairs of superfast weekly special trains on special fare.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the details of these trains are as under:

1) Train No. 09009/ 09010 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Weekly Special [10 Trips]

Train No. 09009 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Sunday at 19:25 hrs. and will reach Bhuj at 09:50 hrs., the next day. This train will run from 25th January to 22nd February, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09010 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhuj every Monday at 14:00 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 05:10 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 26th January to 23rd February, 2026.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad Dhrangadhra, Samakhiali, Bhachau and Gandhidham stations in both directions

This train comprises of AC - 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

2) Train No. 09011/ 09012 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Weekly Special [10 Trips]

Train No. 09011 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Tuesday at 23:55 hrs and will reach Bhuj at 14:30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 27th January to 24th February, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09012 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bhuj every Wednesday at 17:40 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 08:45 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 28th January to 25th February, 2026.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad Dhrangadhra, Samakhiali, Bhachau and Gandhidham stations in both direction

This train comprises of AC - 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General second class coaches.

3) Train No. 09017/ 09018 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Weekly Special [10 Trips]

Train No. 09017 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Sunday at 14:40 hrs and will reach Veraval at 08:05 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 25th January to 22nd February, 2026. Similarly, Train No. 09018 Veraval – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Veraval every Monday at 11:05 hrs and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 04:55 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 26th January to 23th February, 2026.

Enroute, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Gondal, Jetalsar, Junagadh and Keshod stations in both direction.

This train comprises of AC - 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General second class coaches.

The booking for *Train No. 09009, 09010, 09011, 09012, 09017 & 09018* will open from *22nd January, 2026* at all PRS counters & on IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

