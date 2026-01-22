Central Railway Honours 98 Employees, Bhusaval & Nagpur Divisions Bag Overall Efficiency Shield At 70th Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar

98 Railway Officers & Staff awarded with the “Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar” for meritorious performance. |

Mumbai: 98 Railway Officers & Staff awarded with the “Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar” for meritorious performance.

Traditional Opening

Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Central Railway, presented the “70th Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar” to 98 individuals for excellence in performance and 24 Shields to various Divisions/Workshops/Stations at a glorious ceremony held on 21st January 2026 at Central Railway Auditorium, CSMT, Mumbai.

The General Manager was welcomed by Shri P P Pandey, Principal Chief Personnel Officer with a plant sapling and the programme commenced in a traditional way with lighting of the lamp amid chanting of Ganesh vandana.

Overall Efficiency Winners

The GM’s Overall Efficiency Shield for excellence was won by Bhusaval & Nagpur Divisions jointly.

• Bhusaval Division won 6 independent Shields viz. Electrical, Accounts, Personnel, Medical & Stores Shield and the Best Division for Cleanliness Shield.

The Best Station for Cleanliness Shield under NSG-1 to NSG-4 category stations was also won by Akola station of Bhusaval division.

• Nagpur Division won 3 independent Shields viz. Safety, Operating & Signal & Telecom Shield.

• Mumbai Division won 4 Shields- 3 independent Shields viz. Commercial, Security and EnHM Shield and the Mechanical Shield jointly with Pune Division.

Mumbai Division Awards

The Best Station for Cleanliness Shield under NSG-5, NSG-6 and SG-1 to SG-3 category stations was won by Igatpuri station of Mumbai division and the Second kept Garden at Station Shield was also won by Lonavala station of Mumbai Division.

• Pune Division won 3 Shields- 2 independent Shields viz Engineering & Punctuality Shield and the Mechanical Shield jointly with Mumbai Division.

The Best kept Garden Shield was won by Sangli station of Pune Division.

• Solapur Division won the Works Efficiency Shield and the Track Machine Shield.

• Matunga Workshop won the Workshop Efficiency Shield (Electrical/Mechanical) while Wardha Construction Unit won the Shield for “Best Construction Unit”.

GM’s Address

The General Manager also awarded 98 Railway Officers & Staff with the “Visisht Rail Seva Puraskar” for meritorious and commendable performance.

In the Individual Awards Category, Mumbai Division raced ahead with 28 of its employees getting the Award closely followed by Headquarters with 21 awardees.

17 employees from Nagpur Division, 16 employees from Bhusaval Division and 7 employees each from Pune & Solapur Division received the awards for meritorious work.

Speaking on the occasion The General Manager congratulated the winners of the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar and the respective CR teams for winning 5 Shields recently at New Delhi. He added that winning 5 Shields at the Railway Board level is in itself a great achievement.

Gupta said “People have great expectations from Railways” and hence to fulfil the same, Hon’ble Minister of Railways has formulated some measures to be adopted by all railwaymen.

• 52 Reforms in 52 Weeks is the target set for the year 2026

• Focus on Safety of passengers, railway employees and railway property & system,

• Adopting Technology, Innovations and AI to keep pace with the fast moving times.

• Upgradation of maintenance practices,

• Upgrading training parameters and focus on skill development and

• Changing the old mindset to move with the changing times.

He congratulated all the awardees and said that he was proud to have a strong workforce comprising of all Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers, Officers and Staff.

He also motivated those who could not get the award this time with words of encouragement.

He stressed the importance of working as a team with dedication and a common goal in mind to achieve success. He said “These awards reinforce the notion that hard work and dedication are valued and appreciated and will surely bear fruit sooner or later”.

Prateek Goswami, Additional General Manager, Shri P P Pandey, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, All the Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers and other officials of Central Railway, President and Executive committee members of Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation, and recognised Union representatives were present on the occasion.

The function was preceded by a Cultural program presented by artistes of Central Railway.. The whole programme was streamed live on YouTube channel. The PR Department introduced the system of QR code to be scanned for watching the function live.

