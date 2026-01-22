NMMC Hosts Cultural, Literary Events To Celebrate Marathi Language Conservation Fortnight In Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is organising a series of cultural and literary programmes to mark the Marathi Language Conservation Fortnight. | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is organising a series of cultural and literary programmes to mark the Marathi Language Conservation Fortnight, being observed from January 14 to January 28, as per directives issued by the Maharashtra Government’s Marathi Language Department.

Inaugural Session

The civic body has planned a range of activities highlighting the richness and diversity of the Marathi language, from regional dialects to standard Marathi. The programmes include expert lectures, interactive sessions, and competitions aimed at encouraging interest in Marathi literature among municipal officials, employees, and citizens.

The fortnight was inaugurated with an interactive programme titled “Angru Dungroo: The Beauty of the Agri Language,” presented by writer Gajanan Mhatre, who highlighted the cultural depth and linguistic sweetness of the Agri dialect.

As part of the ongoing events, a lecture on “Official Marathi Writing and the Marathi of the New Generation” will be delivered on January 23 at 11 am by Suresh Vandile, Maharashtra State Language Advisor and former editor of Lokrajya.

Reading Initiative

On January 27 at 11 am, Yuvraj Kadam, founder of the “Vachankatta” reading movement, will hold an inspirational interaction titled “Read, and You Will Thrive” with teachers, parents, students, and literature enthusiasts, with a focus on strengthening reading culture in schools and colleges in Navi Mumbai.

The programme schedule will conclude on January 28, with a Marathi ghazal presentation “Guntalele Paash” by renowned poet Appa Thakur at 11 am, followed by a monologue competition on “My Favourite Marathi Book” for NMMC officers and employees at 4 pm. A Marathi crossword competition will also be held for officials, staff, and citizens, with prizes for the fastest solvers.

Closing Events

All programmes will be held at the Gnyankendra Auditorium on the third floor of the NMMC headquarters and are open to the public with free entry. Interested participants can register with the NMMC Information and Public Relations Department by January 27.

Appealing to citizens to participate in large numbers, Additional Municipal Commissioner Sunil Pawar said the initiative aims to promote awareness, appreciation, and preservation of the Marathi language through inclusive and engaging activities.

