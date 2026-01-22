SGNP Tribals Protest Eviction Drive, Claim Rights Violation As Forest Officials Cite Bombay HC Order

The tribals of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) staged demonstrations at the SGNP’s entrance after the officials started evicting several families from the padas. |

Mumbai: The tribals of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) staged demonstrations at the SGNP’s entrance after the officials started evicting several families from the padas. The tribals alleged that the forest officials are displacing them and their rights are not protected, while the SGNP officials said that action was in accordance with the Bombay High Court order to evict the encroachers from SGNP.

Residents’ Allegations

Dinesh Barap, a tribal residing inside SGNP said, “The forest department pasted notices a couple of days ago and came for eviction on Wednesday, despite our official communication with the SGNP director being ongoing. We staged a protest as they wanted to evict huge areas of padas (villages) on a larger scale, claiming we have alternate accommodation. Where will we take our livestock, and keep the animals?

However, SGNP claims the action is as per the High-Power Committee (HPC)’s directions. “As per the preliminary survey, there are at least 350 families in the SGNP who have taken advantage of the government for alternate accommodation, and have taken possession of flats in Chandivali. The number may increase as the survey proceeds. However, for years, they have not vacated their houses in SGNP. They are not tribals, they are encroachers. This action is in accordance with the 1997 HC order, which was not implemented. The HC slammed the authorities for non-implementation in the recent hearings, and formed an HPC to take immediate steps towards eviction of encroachers,” said Director of SGNP, Anita Patil.

Encroachment Claim

Patil added, “The action on Wednesday is as per HPC directions. No action is taken against the tribal families whose survey is pending, deciding their eligibility for rehabilitation. The action is part of phase I.”

However, the tribals say, they have been cheated. “On paper, it says we have agreed to rehabilitation and also taken possession of houses in Chandivali. In practical, we are not aware of it. It was our previous generation (father, grandfathers) whose thumbprints were taken by forest officials who resided near our padas. Our previous generation was uneducated and had no knowledge of what they were signing or giving thumbprints,” Barap said.

“We stopped our demonstrations on Wednesday after forest officials promised to hear our side. If we are forcefully evicted from Thursday, our demonstrations will continue,” the tribals said, who had gathered in large numbers at the SGNP entrance.

