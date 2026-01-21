Maharashtra CET Cell Launches Rural Outreach Programme To Boost Awareness And Registrations

Maharashtra Class 11 CET: Attention students! Registration for FYJC entrance to begin today on cet.11thadmission.org.in | File Photo

Mumbai: Observing that students in several districts struggled to understand the career path through common entrance test, the Maharashtra CET cell launched an outreach program in colleges and district centres specifically in rural areas which recorded poor registration.

Target Districts

The CET examinations provide entrance into several higher education courses across the state for students. The initiative will help students understand the exams and courses available.

The outreach will be carried out in Dhule, Nandurbar, Nanded, and Gondia among other districts which consistently recorded lower registrations in the last few years.

Since the state CET cell has started conducting the examinations, over 10 lakh students have registered for the exams to gain admission, however, the cell identified a significant gap in the admissions from rural pockets and decided to address the awareness gap.

Phase One and Online Access

The outreach programme will be conducted in phases ahead of CETs for the 2026–27 academic year and is designed to address this gap through direct engagement.

“CET Cell experts across multiple domains will interact with students and parents to explain entrance examinations the CET registration process the admission system and the centralised admission process,” said Dilip Sardesai, Commissioner of Maharashtra CET cell.

“So far the information dissemination was limited through online channels, now the CET cell will try to set up a help desk at colleges to help students create their APAAR ID required for registration and impart information about the exams,” added Sardesai.

Phase one of the outreach programme began on Sunday with the first session held in Dhule. The remaining districts to be covered in this phase are Akola Nanded and Wardha with sessions scheduled between January 18 and January 25.

Expected Impact

Explaining the structure of the programme, Commissioner of the Maharashtra CET Cell Dilip Sardesai said, “These are sessions held in-person where students and parents can interact with different faculty-experts from the CET Cell. They will not only educate students on process of the CET followed by Common Admission Process (CAP) but also provide broad-information on course-wise future prospects available for students. The idea is to boost the representation of students from underdeveloped districts of Maharashtra in professional courses.”

Sardesai said that the Dhule session was live streamed on the CET Cell’s social media platforms to ensure wider access. “Other students might have similar doubts as raised by those who attended the sessions. Considering this, recordings of these sessions will be available for students to view at any time,” he said.

