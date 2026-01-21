AILET 2026 Second Merit List Released By NLU Delhi At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2026 Second Merit List: National Law University (NLU) Delhi released the AILET second merit list 2026 today, January 21, 2026. Students who have applied to NLUs for admission to BA LLB programs can get the AILET rank list 2026 in PDF format. You can access the second AILET merit list 2026 PDF at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Students can check their eligibility for admission to NLU by using the rank list PDF. For students' convenience, the process for obtaining the AILET merit list PDF 2026 is provided below.

AILET 2026 Second Merit List: Important dates & details

Second Provisional Merit List – LL.M. Programme (Non-Residential)

Online Counselling Registration (B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)):

Started on December 19, 2025

Last date to register: December 27, 2025 (by 11:00 a.m.)

Second Provisional Merit List:

Issued based on available vacancies

List annexed as Annexure-A

Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee:

Amount: Rs. 50,000

Last date for payment: January 27, 2026 (by 11:00 a.m.)

Non-payment will result in cancellation of admission, and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in merit order

Payment Portal & Offer Letter Download:

Activated from 6:00 p.m. on January 21, 2026

Second Provisional Merit List - B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Programme

Online Counselling Registration:

Started on December 19, 2025

Last date to register: December 27, 2025 (by 11:00 a.m.)

Second Provisional Merit List:

Issued based on available vacancies

List annexed as Annexure-A

Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee:

Amount: Rs. 50,000

Last date for payment: January 27, 2026 (by 11:00 a.m.)

Non-payment will lead to cancellation of admission and the seat will be offered to the next eligible candidate

Payment Portal & Offer Letter Download:

Activated from 6:00 p.m. on January 21, 2026

AILET 2026 Second Merit List: Steps to check the Second merit list

Students can view the AILET merit list 2026 round 2 by following the steps described below:

Step 1: Go to the main website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Step 2: On the home page, select "2nd Provisional Merit List B.A.LL.B.(Hons.)".

Step 3: The AILET 2nd rank list PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Examine your AILET 2026 seat allocation results.

For your records, make a copy.

Direct link for Second Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates B.A.LL.B. (Hons.) Programme

Direct link for Second Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates LL.M. Programme (NON-RESIDENTIAL)

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for additional information.