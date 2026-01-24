 Kalyan Railway Staff Return Passenger’s Lost Cash And Jewellery, Sets Example Of Integrity
Kalyan railway staff, led by Deputy Station Manager Umesh Vishwakarma, returned a lost bag containing ₹12,060 cash and jewellery worth ₹4 lakh to its owner from Kasara on January 22. The swift, honest action was praised by the passenger, with Central Railway commending the team for integrity and dedication.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 01:31 AM IST
Umesh Vishwakarma Dy. Station Manager (Commercial), Kalyan. |

Kalyan: Umesh Vishwakarma, Deputy Station Manager (Commercial), Kalyan and his team ensured a passenger's lost belongings were safely returned, setting an example of Honesty, Integrity and Dedication towards duty.

Verification and Action

On 22.01.2026, Rahul Kumar, Head Booking Clerk, Kalyan, spotted a jacket and bag near the office. He immediately informed Umesh Vishwakarma, the on duty Deputy Station Manager(Commercial). The bag which was opened in the Station Manager’s office in presence of the Deputy Station Manager and on duty RPF, contained Rs.12,060/- in cash and jewellery worth Rs.4 lakhs, With the help of RPF, the passenger was traced and tracked down from Kasara and the items were handed over by Umesh Vishwakarma, Deputy SM (Com) after verifying their ownership.

Tracing the Passenger

The passenger praised the railway staff's swift action, honesty, and dedication.

Central Railway appreciates Vishwakarma and the team for upholding the values of trust and service.

Central Railway appeals to passengers to take care of their belongings and in case of any untoward incidence, dial 139 for assistance.

