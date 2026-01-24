 Mulund Youth Arrested With Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges During Night Patrol
Mulund Youth Arrested With Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges During Night Patrol

Mumbai Police arrested 19-year-old Kuldeepkumar Mewalal Pasi from Madhya Pradesh in Mulund East for carrying a country-made pistol and two live cartridges. The firearm, valued at ₹40,000, was unlicensed. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, and further investigation is ongoing.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 01:23 AM IST
article-image
A 19-year-old labourer from Madhya Pradesh was arrested by the Navghar Police Detection Team in the early hours of January 22. | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 19-year-old labourer from Madhya Pradesh was arrested by the Navghar Police Detection Team in the early hours of January 22, after he was found in possession of a country-made pistol and two live cartridges near the dumping yard at Durgawadi slum, Mulund East. The accused has been identified as Kuldeepkumar Mewalal Pasi (19), a resident of Bhadesar, Majanpur, Kaushambi district, Madhya Pradesh.

Tip-Off and Chase

According to police, the detection team led by Police Sub-Inspector Rajput, along with constables Amol Rathod and Bamne, was on night patrol duty when they received a tip-off from a confidential informant around 9:43 am about a suspicious youth loitering near the dumping ground.

Acting on the information, the team reached the spot at around 10 am, where they spotted a youth standing on the dumping road near APJ Abdul Kalam Garden, with a scarf wrapped around his face. On noticing the police, he attempted to flee but was chased and apprehended after a brief pursuit.

Seizure of Weapon

During a personal search conducted in the presence of panch witnesses, police recovered a country-made iron pistol, valued at approximately ₹40,000, and two live cartridges worth ₹500, concealed in the front pocket of his jacket. The weapon and ammunition were seized, sealed, and labelled as evidence.

Upon questioning, the accused gave evasive replies regarding the source of the firearm and failed to produce any valid licence for possessing the weapon.

Police said the accused violated the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s prohibitory arms order in force from December 24, 2025, to January 22, 2026.

FIR Registered

An FIR has been registered at Navghar Police Station under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with Sections 37(1)(a) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation is underway.

