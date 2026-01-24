Mumbai Police Detain Repeat Drug Trafficker Niyaz Shabbir Khan Under PIT-NDPS Act

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has detained a 39-year-old repeat drug trafficker, Niyaz Shabbir Khan, |

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police has detained a 39-year-old repeat drug trafficker, Niyaz Shabbir Khan, under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, and lodged him in Nagpur Central Prison for a period of one year.

The detention order was executed on January 22, following approval from the Home Department of the Maharashtra Government, based on a proposal submitted by the ANC Worli Unit. The action was taken after Khan was found to have continued his involvement in drug trafficking despite being released on bail in multiple NDPS cases.

Multiple NDPS and IPC Cases

According to police, Khan, a resident of SRA Omkar Building, Tower No. 3, B-1 Wing, 9th floor, Room No. 963, near Arthur Road Gate, Jacob Circle, Mumbai, was arrested in registered FIR at the Kandivli Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell under Sections 8(c) and 20(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, for trafficking MD (Mephedrone).

Investigations revealed that Khan has nine criminal cases registered against him, including four under the NDPS Act and five under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Chargesheets have been filed in these cases, and trials are underway. Notably, Khan was out on bail in three of the four NDPS cases, yet continued to engage in illegal drug trade.

In view of his repeated involvement in narcotics trafficking and the threat posed to public order, the Mumbai Police Commissioner forwarded a proposal for his preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act, 1988, which was subsequently approved by the Principal Secretary (Special), Home Department, Government of Maharashtra.

Nagpur Prison

Following the approval, Khan was taken into custody, served with the detention order, and transferred to Nagpur Central Prison for one year of preventive detention.

Criminal Record

Police records show that Niyaz Shabbir Khan has been involved in the following offences:

1. Wadala Police Station –An FIR in 2012: Sections 332, 341, 353, 504, 34 IPC

2. Wadala Police Station – An FIR in 2015: Sections 353, 392, 201, 504, 506, 34 IPC

3. Sewri Police Station – An FIR in 2015: Sections 407, 379, 109, 34 IPC

4. Sewri Police Station – An FIR in 2021: Sections 379, 420, 462, 120(B), 279, 336 IPC and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, along with Sections 3 & 7 of the Essential Commodities Act

5. CB Control, Crime Branch – An FIR in 2022: Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(B) IPC and Section 124 of the Maharashtra Police Act

6. Sewri Police Station – An FIR in 2022: Sections 8(c), 22(b), 29 NDPS Act

7. Anti-Narcotics Cell, Azad Maidan Unit – An FIR in 2023: Sections 8(c), 22(b), 29 NDPS Act

8. Sewri Police Station – An FIR in 2024: Sections 8(c), 22(b), 29 NDPS Act

9. Anti-Narcotics Cell, Worli Unit – an FIR in 2025: Sections 8(c), 22(b) NDPS Act

