Thane Sessions Court Declines Attempt To Murder Charges Against 76-Year-Old Builder

Thane: The Thane sessions court has refused to add charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation against a 76-year-old builder accused of allegedly shooting his daughter-in-law with a revolver in 2022. The court held that the prosecution failed to explain how the additional offences sought to be invoked were made out in the facts of the case.

In its order, the court noted that although the prosecution had moved an application seeking addition of charges under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, it did not clarify how these provisions were applicable. “The prosecution has filed this application for adding the charge under Sections 307, 504 and 506 of IPC, without mentioning in the application as to how these offences are made out. In such circumstances, considering the case of the prosecution and there being no reason in the application, I do not find any justification for altering the charge,” the court observed.

Murder Charge Already Framed

Principal Sessions Judge S. B. Agarwal, who passed the order, further noted that as per the prosecution’s own case, the victim had succumbed to the gunshot injuries, following which a charge under Section 302 of the IPC for murder had already been framed against the accused.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on April 14, 2022, at the family’s residence in Rabodi, Thane. The accused, Kashinath Patil, is engaged in the construction business and was residing jointly with his wife, sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren for over 12 years.

Tensions at Home

The FIR in the case was lodged by Shweta Sujay Patil, another daughter-in-law of the accused. She stated that the accused frequently complained to outsiders that his daughters-in-law were harassing him and were not providing meals on time. The family members had allegedly requested him not to discuss household matters with others, which led to strained relations within the family.

The complaint further stated that on April 3, 2022, the accused had allegedly threatened Seema Patil by showing her a revolver over the issue of breakfast. Although the family members were frightened, they did not approach the police at that time.

On April 14, following another domestic dispute, Seema prepared tea and served it to the accused at the dining table. During an argument over why he was allegedly blackmailing the family, the accused is stated to have fired a shot from his revolver. The bullet hit Seema in the stomach, after which she ran towards the kitchen. The accused allegedly followed her while pointing the firearm, before a domestic help intervened and pushed him away.

Arrest and Bail

Seema was initially taken to Param Hospital and later shifted to Jupiter Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The accused was arrested in connection with the offence and was subsequently granted bail by the Thane sessions court last year.

