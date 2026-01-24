Mumbai University Teachers Unite To Honour Professor Kishore Theckedath’s Legacy

On Friday, all the unions came together at the Mumbai University to pay their respects to professor Kishore Theckedath |

Mumbai: On Friday, all the unions came together at the Mumbai University to pay their respects to professor Kishore Theckedath, a pioneering leader of teachers rights and the founder of Bombay University and College Teachers Union (BUCTU).

Union Leaders Speak

The auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi Center for Contemporary Studies at the Kalina campus was filled with teachers-current and retired, union leaders and members along with the family Theckedath. Among the dignitaries were Hussain Dalwai, the former member of Rajya Sabha and Dr. Bhalchandra Mungekar, the former vice-chancellor of the Mumbai University.

The senior members of All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (AIFUCTO) reminisced the memories of Theckedath.

One of the union leaders described him as an epitome of the Karl Marx quote : 'Philosophers have only interpreted the world, in various ways. The point, however, is to change it.' "Theckedath always used this quote to tell people, that the world has already been interpreted in several ways, but it is not ideal, hence we need to change it," explained Ashok Dhawale, leader of All India Kishan Sabha.

Theckedath, a member of the Community party of India (Marxist) held the postion of executive member at BUCTU for over five decades, and simultaneously moved on to become the national president.

Dhawale described him as a man with good intentions. He was detained during the emergency for 15 months, yet his movements only got stronger.

Voices of Respect

Hussain Dalwai, former Rajya Sabha member said, " He fought for everyone's rights like no other. He brought together the middle class group which is the toughest job. His father was a mill worker, despite getting highest level of education he never forgot his roots. Today, we need someone who will bring the middle class together yet again to bring drastic changes in the system."

The former vice chancellor of Mumbai University Dr. Bhalchnadra Mungekar said, " He gave an opportunity to all. When I became the first dalit VC of MU, it was celebrated like a festival". He stated that, "Union leaders tend to speak loudly to provoke and motivate people, however, he would keep calm, step into the background listen to people's woes and solve them. He had the quality of a true leader."

Opportunities for All

He was known to give opportunities to all, he even brought women to the forefront by creating a women's cell and wing.

Mungekar added, "Continuing to fight for everyone's right and combating the crisis that plague out society will be a true obituary to him."

