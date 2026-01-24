Mahayuti Govt Launches Statewide Civic Campaign For Balasaheb Thackeray Birth Centenary | ANI

The Mahayuti government on Friday announced a statewide civic campaign to coincide with the birth centenary year of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Titled Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Nagri Lok Kalyan Abhiyan, the campaign will be fully funded by the state government and implemented through urban local bodies.

Funding Allocation Announced

Under the initiative, the Urban Development Department (UDD) will allocate Rs5 crore each to municipal corporations and Rs1 crore each to municipal councils for various welfare and development activities.

Focus Areas for Civic Bodies

Civic bodies can use the funds to upgrade Marathi-medium schools, strengthen women’s healthcare, carry out cleanliness and environmental drives, and boost tourism. As per a government resolution, at least 50% must be spent on improving Marathi-medium schools, while the rest can go towards health centres, medical equipment, sanitary pad vending machines, and revenue-generating tourism projects.

Campaign Duration and Incentives

The campaign will run for one year initially and may be extended after a review. The top three performing corporations will receive Rs10 crore, Rs7 crore, and Rs5 crore, while the best municipal councils will get Rs5 crore, Rs3 crore, and Rs2 crore, respectively. Overall, the state has earmarked Rs539 crore for the campaign.

