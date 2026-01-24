 Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Chemical Company In Mahape MIDC; Video
Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Chemical Company In Mahape MIDC; Video

Panic gripped Navi Mumbai after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Mahape MIDC industrial area. Visuals showed thick plumes of black smoke and flames visible from afar. Firefighting teams are working to control the blaze, while officials said there were no reports of injuries as of now.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: A massive fire broke out on Saturday at BetaChem Chemicals, located in the Mahape MIDC industrial area of Navi Mumbai, triggering panic in the surrounding region. The blaze was so intense that thick black plumes of smoke engulfed the entire area, while flames were visible from a considerable distance. Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet, showing scary scenes of the massive blaze from quite a distance.

Short Circuit, Chemical Reaction Likely Reason Behind Fire

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Preliminary assessments suggest that the blaze may have been triggered by a short circuit or a chemical reaction within the factory premises. However, officials said the precise reason will be confirmed only after the fire is fully brought under control and a detailed probe is conducted.

Upon receiving information about the incident, multiple fire engines rushed to the spot. Firefighters are currently battling the flames on a war footing, as efforts continue to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby industrial units.

No Injuries Reported So Far

The heavy smoke caused concern among local workers and residents, with authorities closely monitoring the situation. As of now, there have been no reports of any injuries or loss of life, which has come as a major relief amid the severity of the fire.

Further details regarding the extent of damage and the cause of the incident are awaited as firefighting and cooling operations continue.

