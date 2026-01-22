 Maharashtra Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out At Foam Manufacturing Godown In Palghar, No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out at the godown of Bhagwati Foam Ltd in Palghar’s Mahim area on Thursday morning. Fire engines were rushed to the spot and operations are underway. No casualties have been reported, and authorities are probing the cause of the blaze.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Fire Breaks Out At Foam Manufacturing Godown In Palghar, No Casualties Reported | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 22: A fire broke out at the godown of a foam products manufacturing company in Palghar on Thursday morning. No casualties have been reported so far.

The blaze was reported at around 9 am at the godown of Bhagwati Foam Ltd, located at Chintupada in the Mahim area of Palghar district.

Firefighting operations underway

Two fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were underway to bring the fire under control, officials said. The situation was being closely monitored by local authorities.

Also Watch:

Company profile and investigation

As per the company’s website, Bhagwati Foam Ltd manufactures and distributes a wide range of polyurethane foam products, which are used in mattresses, furniture, pillows and various industrial applications.

The exact cause of the fire was not known at the time of reporting, and further investigation was underway.

