 Palghar: 35-Year-Old Debt-Ridden Man Commits Suicide By Self-Immolation In Virar, Wife & Nephew Injured
PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: 35-Year-Old Debt-Ridden Man Commits Suicide By Self-Immolation In Virar, Wife & Nephew Injured

Palghar: A 35-year-old debt-ridden man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself ablaze in Maharashtra's Palghar district shortly after midnight on Sunday, police said.

His wife and nephew also suffered burns while trying to put out the fire, they said.

About The Incident

The incident occurred at 12.40 am at Phulpada in the Virar area.

The deceased, identified as Akilesh Vishwakarma, ran a welding shop in the locality. As per preliminary information, he had been under depression lately due to financial issues and his debts, Virar police station's senior inspector LM Ture said.

The man allegedly doused himself in an inflammable substance and set himself afire in his house, he said.

Thane Shocker: Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped On Family Court Premises; One Arrested
article-image

His wife and nephew, who tried to save him, also suffered burn injuries. The wife sustained minor burns while the nephew was severely injured and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the official said.

After being alerted, fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

The body was sent to a government hospital for a postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

