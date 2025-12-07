 Thane Shocker: Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped On Family Court Premises; One Arrested
Thane Shocker: Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped On Family Court Premises; One Arrested

The two accused allegedly recorded an obscene video of the woman and repeatedly blackmailed her. Unable to endure the harassment, she filed an FIR at Thane Nagar Police Station on December 5. Police have arrested one accused, while the second is on the run. Authorities have launched a search operation to trace and apprehend him.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped On Family Court Premises | File Photo

Thane: A shocking incident has come to light from Thane, where a woman was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by two men inside a parked car on the premises of the Thane District Sessions and Family Court. The incident took place in August 2024. However, the woman filed her complaint on December 5, 2025, after the two accused repeatedly kept blackmailing her her for months using a video they had recorded.

What Happened In August 2024?

In a report by NDTV Marathi, the two accused, identified as Hiralal Kedar and Ravi Pawar, on August 25, 2024, allegedly called the woman to the court’s parking area under the pretext of celebrating her birthday and gave her a drug-induced cake. After the woman began feeling unwell, she was gang-raped by the two.

Additionally, the two accused did not stop there. They allegedly recorded an obscene video of the woman and continued to blackmail her repeatedly. Unable to bear the harassment, she then approached the Thane Nagar Police Station and registered an FIR on December 5.

Thane Shocker: Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped On Family Court Premises; One Arrested
Thane Shocker: Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped On Family Court Premises; One Arrested
One Accused Arrested

The police have arrested Hiralal, while Ravi Pawar is currently on the run. A search operation has been launched to trace him, the report stated.

Woman Accuses Man Of Rape Attempt In Mira Road

Last month, a late-night incident in Mira Road sparked public outrage after residents intervened to rescue a woman who claimed she was being assaulted. The episode, captured on a widely circulated video, shows the woman crying for help while a crowd gathers around her and confronts the man involved.

According to the video, the woman was heard screaming near a residential stretch when several people rushed to check what had happened.

The man with her insisted that she had been consuming drugs, a claim the woman immediately refuted. In the video, she is seen slapping him and telling bystanders that he had tried to rape her, but she resisted. She alleged that the attack began when she refused to let him force himself on her.

