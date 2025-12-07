Mumbai Crime: Couple Booked For Allegedly Misappropriating ₹1.12 Crore Diamonds Of Hyderabad-Based Goldsmith

Dadar police register FIR after goldsmith alleges diamonds worth Rs1.12 crore were taken and not returned | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 06: The Dadar police have registered a case against Ajesh Sindhwa and his wife, Kajal Sindhwa, for allegedly misappropriating diamonds worth Rs 1.12 crore.

Complainant is a Goldsmith Working Between Mumbai and Hyderabad

According to the FIR, the complainant, Pradyut Anant Kole, 49, a goldsmith residing at Mauliya Apartment, Tilak Road, Dadar (West), has been engaged in gold craftsmanship since 2006, operating from Andheri MIDC, Dindayal Upadhyay Nagar, Municipal Colony, Andheri (East). Kole specialised in crafting gold ornaments embedded with diamonds, which were largely supplied to Hyderabad.

Business Expanded to Hyderabad Over the Years

As business grew, Kole rented a shop at Ghansi Bazaar, Charminar, Hyderabad, in 2010 and gradually shifted his operations there due to rising labour costs in Mumbai. By 2023, after further business expansion, he purchased his own home in Aatpur, Hyderguda, Hyderabad.

He frequently travelled between Hyderabad and Mumbai for work. In 2005, Kole’s younger brother introduced him to Ajesh Sindhwa, who claimed to be a diamond trader dealing in diamond exchanges. Kole subsequently carried out multiple diamond transactions with him.

Victim Claims Diamonds Handed Over on Trust, Never Returned

Between November 2022 and August 2023, Kole purchased several small diamonds of various carat weights from Pancham Impact, Johdhani Brothers and Krishva Gems.

He accumulated nearly 300–350 carats of small diamonds. While searching for suitable buyers, on August 25, 2023, Ajesh Sindhwa and his wife Kajal visited Kole at his residence in Mauliya Apartment.

Accused Allegedly Promised Above-Market Deal & Payment Within a Week

Sindhwa told Kole that he had found a good buyer who was willing to pay a rate above the market price and assured that the payment would be settled within a week.

Trusting him due to their long-standing business association, Kole handed over approximately 250 carats of high-quality small diamonds, valued at Rs 1.12 crore, packed in a paper bundle inside a plastic pouch.

Accused Changed SIM, Vacated Residence After Receiving Diamonds

After taking possession of the diamonds, Sindhwa allegedly changed his primary SIM card and vacated his residence at Augustine Enclave, St. Francis Road, Suresh Colony, Vile Parle (West).

His wife Kajal allegedly gave evasive responses when contacted. Despite repeated attempts, neither the diamonds nor the money was returned. Realising he had been cheated, Kole filed a complaint at the Dadar police station.

Case Registered Under BNS; Probe Underway

The police said a case has been registered under Sections 3(5) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and further investigation is underway.

