 Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹33.53 Lakh In Fake Medical Admission Scam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹33.53 Lakh In Fake Medical Admission Scam

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹33.53 Lakh In Fake Medical Admission Scam

A retired Andheri resident was allegedly cheated of ₹33.53 lakh by two men who promised medical admission in Chennai for his daughter after her low NEET score. The accused took money as fees, made the family wait at the college, then delayed and became unreachable. After repeated follow-ups, the family filed a complaint and MIDC police registered an FIR for cheating and breach of trust.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹33.53 Lakh In Fake Medical Admission Scam | File Pic

Mumbai: The MIDC police have registered an FIR against two persons for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 33.53 lakh on the pretext of securing admission for his daughter to a medical college in Chennai. The complainant, Lesley Pinto, 56, resides in Andheri and is retired. The accused have been identified as Rocky Savio and Stephen Peter.

As per the FIR registered on December 5, Pinto’s 19-year-old daughter, Azal could not secure admission due to low marks in NEET in July 2022. Pinto was introduced to Savio by a relative. Pinto first spoke to Savio over the phone, who told him that his business partner, Stephen, a ‘global career advisor’, could arrange admission in Chennai. On September 19, 2022, Pinto contacted Stephen, who demanded Rs 30 lakh, along with service tax, hostel fees, and processing charges.

Read Also
Tracing The Trail: ED Unearths Network Of 'Silent Funding' By JIIU Trust Across Multiple States
article-image

Pinto transferred the entire amount online through RTGS from his Bank of India account to a Standard Bank account belonging to one Johan Peter. On December 18, 2022, the accused called Pinto, his wife, and their daughter to Madras Medical College, where they were made to wait for several hours. Stephen later arrived and said that a confirmation email would be sent in January 2023. Subsequently, Stephen cited personal reasons for delaying the process and later claimed the admission would be confirmed in June 2023.

However, nothing materialised. Later, the accused switched off their phones and became untraceable. After repeated follow-ups and receiving no satisfactory response, the Pinto couple finally approached the police and filed a complaint. The police have registered a case against Savio and Peter under Sections 3(5) (general explanation), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Crisis At Mumbai Airport: Frustrated Passengers Demand Answers, Bang Counter Glass Over Missing Baggage; Video Goes Viral
IndiGo Crisis At Mumbai Airport: Frustrated Passengers Demand Answers, Bang Counter Glass Over Missing Baggage; Video Goes Viral
UP: Staff Nurse Booked For Forging Documents To Secure Job At Ballia Health Centre
UP: Staff Nurse Booked For Forging Documents To Secure Job At Ballia Health Centre
Thane: Man Sentenced To 20 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old Girl
Thane: Man Sentenced To 20 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old Girl
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When & Where To Watch, Top 5 Contestants Who Are Competing For THIS Prize Money:
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: When & Where To Watch, Top 5 Contestants Who Are Competing For THIS Prize Money:

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man Sentenced To 20 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old Girl

Thane: Man Sentenced To 20 Years' Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old Girl

Mumbai High Tide Alert: Waves Expected To Rise At 4.15 Metres On Sunday Afternoon, BMC Tells...

Mumbai High Tide Alert: Waves Expected To Rise At 4.15 Metres On Sunday Afternoon, BMC Tells...

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹33.53 Lakh In Fake Medical Admission Scam

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹33.53 Lakh In Fake Medical Admission Scam

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 3 Men In 2011 Chembur Jeweller Murder Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Acquits 3 Men In 2011 Chembur Jeweller Murder Case

Tracing The Trail: ED Unearths Network Of 'Silent Funding' By JIIU Trust Across Multiple States

Tracing The Trail: ED Unearths Network Of 'Silent Funding' By JIIU Trust Across Multiple States