Shiv Sena UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Accuses Mahayuti Of 'Buying Votes' In Mumbai BMC Polls During Bal Thackeray's Birth Centenary

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday claimed that, for the first time, money was distributed to voters ahead of the BMC election.

Speaking at the Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s birth centenary, Uddhav said, "This time, for the first time, money was used even in Mumbai. I received complaints from many places: when the door was closed, they threw envelopes through the gap under the door, envelopes stuffed with cash."

"Are you selling Maharashtra? You can buy votes, but how will you buy hearts? And those living hearts are still with my saffron, with Shiv Sena of the Shiv Sena chief, you've shown that again today. This is our strength," he said, addressing the crowd.

He further said, "We’ve all seen and experienced many ups and downs. Raj (Raj Thackeray) was here just a little while ago, too. The two of us spent our childhood together. And one thing is true: we’re kids who grew up playing in storms. That’s why no one needs to teach us how to fight storms. But just as fighting a storm is one thing, bearing the responsibility of that storm on your shoulders is how difficult, that only the person who actually takes that responsibility on their shoulders can truly understand."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid tributes to the Thackeray on his birth centenary, remembering him as a towering figure who profoundly shaped Maharashtra's socio-political landscape.

The Prime Minister said that Balasaheb Thackeray was known for his sharp intellect, powerful oratory and uncompromising convictions, and commanded a unique connect with the people.

The Prime Minister noted that beyond politics, Balasaheb Thackeray was deeply passionate about culture, literature and journalism. He recalled that Balasaheb's career as a cartoonist reflected his keen observation of society and his fearless commentary on a wide range of issues.

The Prime Minister added that he is greatly inspired by Balasaheb Thackeray's vision for Maharashtra's progress and affirmed that efforts will always continue to fulfil that vision.