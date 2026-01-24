Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner Issues Show-Cause Notices To Officials Over Infrastructure Deficiencies In Airoli

Navi Mumbai: The Municipal Commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), Dr Kailas Shinde, on Friday served show-cause notices to two engineers and a ward officer after deficiencies were detected in infrastructure and construction works during an inspection in the Airoli division.

The notices were issued to Airoli Division Officer Nainesh Badle, Executive Engineer Sanjay Patil, and Deputy Engineer Bandhu Shirose, seeking explanations as to why disciplinary action, including suspension, should not be initiated against them.

During the inspection on Friday the Commissioner reviewed several key public facilities and projects, including the Airoli Theatre, Airoli–Ghansoli Bridge, Central Library, Science Park, multiple construction sites, and ongoing road development works. Officials said shortcomings were observed in some of the works, prompting immediate action by the civic administration.

In a separate action during the same visit, the Commissioner ordered an immediate halt to an ongoing construction project in Sector 20-C, Airoli, after multiple violations of air and noise pollution norms were found. A notice was issued to the developer, M/s Jalaram Enterprises, stating that further action would be taken only after compliance with prescribed environmental standards and a follow-up inspection.

“No negligence in civic works or violations of environmental norms will be tolerated. Officials will be held accountable for lapses in their respective responsibilities,” Dr Shinde said.

To ensure strict adherence to quality standards and environmental norms, the NMMC has constituted special inspection teams comprising Additional Municipal Commissioners, the City Engineer, and the Assistant Director of Town Planning to conduct on-site checks of ongoing construction, development, and infrastructure projects across the municipal area.

The Municipal Commissioner will also personally inspect key sites related to roads, sanitation, and construction works, said NMMC spokesperson. Further action will be taken based on inspection findings and replies submitted by the concerned officials and developers, he further said.

