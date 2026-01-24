‘Not Everyone On The Street Is Lost’: Digital Creator Rescues Homeless Man In Navi Mumbai, Reunites Him With Family In Jharkhand; Wins Hearts Online | Video

A chance encounter in Nerul led to a life-changing rescue, ending with a missing 20-year-old reunited with his family in Jharkhand. | Instagram/ Karan Joshii

Mumbai: What began as a routine walk with his dog turned into a life-altering rescue for a digital creator Karan Joshi who came across a young man lying in a visibly distressed condition on the street. The man appeared homeless, mentally challenged, and physically disabled, with swollen and infected legs that left him unable to walk.

Noticing that the man was being ignored by passersby, the creator decided to intervene and help.

Weak, Disoriented And In Severe Pain

According to the creator, the young man was extremely weak, stinking, struggling to even stand. His legs were visibly infected and swollen, that led the creator to take him to a nearby hospital and the only thing the man remebered was his father's name. Later in the video the creator takes the young boy to a nearby hospital, where the creator claimed that doctors initially assumed the man was intoxicated and administered only painkillers, without recognising the seriousness of his condition.

From Medical Aid To Giving back Dignity

Refusing to abandon him, the creator bought fresh clothes and essential items for the man, cleaned him up and helped him regain basic dignity.

Following this, took him to Nerul Police Station for further inquiry and investigation, as efforts began to trace his identity and locate his family.

At the police station, the group repeatedly tried to ask the man about his identity and place of origin, hoping something would trigger his memory. For long periods, nothing worked.

Just as they were about to leave, the creator asked him one last time. In that moment, the man whispered a single word “Harihar Ganj.” Soon after, he appeared confused again and was unable to recall anything further.

The name stayed with the group. The creator later recalled that 'Harihar Ganj' is a village in Jharkhand. Acting on instinct, he contacted the Jharkhand Police and shared all available details, without expecting an immediate breakthrough.

Call From Jharkhand And A Reunion The Same Day

On the very same day, authorities informed them that the man’s home had been traced. it was confirmed that the man was a 20-year-old who had gone missing from Jharkhand, and arrangements were made to reunite him with his family.

“On the very same day, the 20-year-old’s father received a message that his son had been found and quickly reached the spot. In the video, the missing son is seen reuniting with his father and recognising him, calling out to him as ‘Papa'.

The creator admitted that they had been worried about where to place the man, as attempts to contact orphanages had failed and his mental condition made the situation more challenging.

The creator acknowledged the support of the Nerul Police for assisting throughout the process.

The video showing the rescue has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread appreciation from netizens describing how empathy and timely intervention can change lives.

A suer wrote, "This is whyyy social media is also so useful no other way he could meet his family so early and easily so much respect to you all for doing such a great work."

Another user wrote, "Bro hats off to u ..the best video I watched today ..now I can study well I was hopeless you unknowingly motivated me today."