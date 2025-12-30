Uttar Pradesh: Instagram Creator Shoots Reel By Lying On Railway Tracks As Train Passes Over Him In Mau; Police React | VIDEO

A viral video shows an Instagram creator lying between railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district as a high-speed train passes over him | X/@TeluguScribe

An Instagram user identified as Ajay Rajbar, a resident of the Kotwali area in Uttar Pradesh, went viral on social media after filming a dangerous reel on railway tracks. In the video, Rajbar is seen lying flat between the tracks as a high-speed train passes over him. Following the video’s virality, officials initiated a probe and he was taken into custody.

The incident took place in Mau district, where Rajbar deliberately lay between the railway tracks while waiting for a train to arrive, fully aware of the potential danger. A fast-moving train passed directly over him as he recorded the stunt on his mobile phone.

Video Goes Viral; Police Launch Probe

At the end of the video, Rajbar can be heard warning social media users not to attempt such stunts due to the serious risks involved. Despite the disclaimer, the clip quickly went viral, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation.

Responding to the viral video, the Uttar Pradesh Police confirmed that necessary action had been taken and that a probe was underway.

Instagram Activity and Online Presence

Ajay Rajbar is known for creating comedy and prank videos on Instagram and has 8,552 followers on the platform. Several of his videos feature pranks that disturb or frighten people, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

Similar Incident: Teen Killed While Filming Reel in Odisha

In a similar incident on October 21, a 15-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a train while filming a reel on railway tracks in Odisha’s Puri district. The victim was identified as Vishwajeet Sahu, a resident of Mangalaghat.

According to reports, the teenager had visited the Dakshin Kali temple and stopped near the railway tracks while returning home to record a video with an approaching train in the background. He reportedly failed to move away in time and was struck by the train.