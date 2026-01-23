 Navi Mumbai News: Sagar Naik Unanimously Chosen BJP Group Leader In NMMC
Navi Mumbai News: Sagar Naik Unanimously Chosen BJP Group Leader In NMMC

The BJP has formally registered its group of 66 corporators in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, electing former Mayor Sagar Naik as group leader. With BJP emerging as the single largest party, attention has now turned to the party leadership’s decision on the next Mayor of Navi Mumbai.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Sagar Naik Unanimously Chosen BJP Group Leader In NMMC |

Amid growing anticipation over the appointment of the next Mayor of Navi Mumbai, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday formally registered its group leader and 66 corporators at Konkan Bhavan.

Sagar Naik Elected Leader

Former Mayor Sagar Naik was unanimously elected as the BJP Group Leader in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The registration process was completed in the presence of senior party leaders, including former MP Dr. Sanjeev Naik, former MLA Sandeep Naik, Navi Mumbai BJP District President Dr. Rajesh Patil, and Abhijit Pednekar.

BJP Emerges Largest Party

Following the recently announced results of municipal corporation elections across the state, including Navi Mumbai, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in the NMMC with 65 corporators, securing a clear majority. The party’s strength rose to 66 after independent corporator Bharat Bhoir, elected from Ward 14-D, extended unconditional support to the BJP and joined the group.

Mayoral Decision Pending

Speaking to the media, Dr. Sanjeev Naik said that Sagar Naik was chosen as the group leader by consensus. He added that the final decision on the mayoral candidate would be taken by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP State President Ravindra Chavan, and the party’s senior leadership. “BJP corporators are committed to delivering on the promises made to citizens and ensuring the overall development of Navi Mumbai over the next five years,” he said.

article-image

Commitment to Development

Expressing gratitude for the confidence reposed in him, Sagar Naik thanked the party’s corporators and reiterated his commitment to accelerating the city’s development through the municipal corporation. Referring to the support extended by Bharat Bhoir, Naik said the residents of the ‘14 villages’ believe that meaningful development is possible only under the leadership of Ganesh Naik, which led to Bhoir’s decision to support the BJP.

Focus on Mayor Post

With the group registration complete, political focus has now shifted to the formal announcement of the next Mayor of Navi Mumbai.

