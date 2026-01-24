Republic Day 2026: Celebrations In Full Swing In Mumbai As Dress Rehearsal Takes Place At Dadar's Shivaji Park; VIDEO

Mumbai: Republic Day celebrations are in full swing in the city, with final preparations underway at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar, where a large-scale dress rehearsal was conducted on Friday morning ahead of the 77th Republic Day. The iconic ground witnessed extensive preparations as multiple contingents came together to rehearse the ceremonial proceedings that mark one of the country’s most significant national events.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rehearsal for Republic Day parade and celebrations is underway at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3c9NS4qmD5 — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2026

Unfolding Of The Rehearsal:

The rehearsal, held around 11 am, saw the participation of the Mumbai Police, NCC cadets, the Navy, the Army and Force One, among other contingents. A ceremonial band played continuously as the event unfolded, adding to the patriotic atmosphere. The proceedings began with the hoisting of the national flag as the national anthem was played, followed by the inspection of the parade. This was later followed by a disciplined march-past by each participating battalion, which saluted the flag.

Personnel, dressed in full uniform, carried out synchronized drills and formations, reflecting the spirit of unity, discipline and national pride associated with Republic Day celebrations. The dress rehearsal forms a crucial part of the preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the main ceremony scheduled for January 26 2026.

Governor's Absence At The Republic Day Celebration:

This year, the Governor of Maharashtra, Acharya Devvrat, would not hoist the flag, instead Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will unfurl the national flag at Shivaji Park on Republic Day.

As per tradition, the CM hoists the national flag on Independence Day, while the Governor unfurls it on Republic Day. However, this year the Governor Devvrat has to be present in Gujarat as he will hoist the national flag in Gandhinagar. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will do the honours in Mumbai, an official said.

