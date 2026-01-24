 Republic Day 2026: Celebrations In Full Swing In Mumbai As Dress Rehearsal Takes Place At Dadar's Shivaji Park; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRepublic Day 2026: Celebrations In Full Swing In Mumbai As Dress Rehearsal Takes Place At Dadar's Shivaji Park; VIDEO

Republic Day 2026: Celebrations In Full Swing In Mumbai As Dress Rehearsal Takes Place At Dadar's Shivaji Park; VIDEO

Ahead of the 77th Republic Day, a full-scale dress rehearsal was held at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday morning. Personnel from the Mumbai Police, NCC, Army, Navy and Force One carried out synchronised drills, parade inspections and a march-past after the national flag was hoisted, ensuring smooth execution of the main ceremony on January 26.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Republic Day celebrations are in full swing in the city, with final preparations underway at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar, where a large-scale dress rehearsal was conducted on Friday morning ahead of the 77th Republic Day. The iconic ground witnessed extensive preparations as multiple contingents came together to rehearse the ceremonial proceedings that mark one of the country’s most significant national events.

Unfolding Of The Rehearsal:

The rehearsal, held around 11 am, saw the participation of the Mumbai Police, NCC cadets, the Navy, the Army and Force One, among other contingents. A ceremonial band played continuously as the event unfolded, adding to the patriotic atmosphere. The proceedings began with the hoisting of the national flag as the national anthem was played, followed by the inspection of the parade. This was later followed by a disciplined march-past by each participating battalion, which saluted the flag.

Personnel, dressed in full uniform, carried out synchronized drills and formations, reflecting the spirit of unity, discipline and national pride associated with Republic Day celebrations. The dress rehearsal forms a crucial part of the preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the main ceremony scheduled for January 26 2026.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs AUS: Women's World Cup Stars Amanjot Kaur, Pratika Rawal Earn Maiden Call Up To Test Squad
IND Vs AUS: Women's World Cup Stars Amanjot Kaur, Pratika Rawal Earn Maiden Call Up To Test Squad
Indian Navy SSC Officer January Recruitment 2027: Notification Out At joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Indian Navy SSC Officer January Recruitment 2027: Notification Out At joinindiannavy.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Travel: Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Lake Gives The Feel Of Antarctica In Winter; Here's Everything You Need To Know
Travel: Arunachal Pradesh's Sela Lake Gives The Feel Of Antarctica In Winter; Here's Everything You Need To Know
Mumbai: Police Files Fraud Case Against Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt & Daughter For Duping Businessman Of ₹13.5 Crore
Mumbai: Police Files Fraud Case Against Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt & Daughter For Duping Businessman Of ₹13.5 Crore
Read Also
Weekend, Republic Day Holiday Trigger Massive Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
article-image

Governor's Absence At The Republic Day Celebration:

This year, the Governor of Maharashtra, Acharya Devvrat, would not hoist the flag, instead Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will unfurl the national flag at Shivaji Park on Republic Day.

As per tradition, the CM hoists the national flag on Independence Day, while the Governor unfurls it on Republic Day. However, this year the Governor Devvrat has to be present in Gujarat as he will hoist the national flag in Gandhinagar. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will do the honours in Mumbai, an official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner Issues Show-Cause Notices To Officials Over Infrastructure...
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Commissioner Issues Show-Cause Notices To Officials Over Infrastructure...
Republic Day 2026: Celebrations In Full Swing In Mumbai As Dress Rehearsal Takes Place At Dadar's...
Republic Day 2026: Celebrations In Full Swing In Mumbai As Dress Rehearsal Takes Place At Dadar's...
Maharashtra Politics: AIMIM's Youngest Councillor Sahar Shaikh Apologizes For 'Paint Mumbra Green In...
Maharashtra Politics: AIMIM's Youngest Councillor Sahar Shaikh Apologizes For 'Paint Mumbra Green In...
Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Chemical Company In Mahape MIDC; Video
Navi Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Chemical Company In Mahape MIDC; Video
'Aarogya Aplya Daari To Conservation Of Forts': On Balasaheb Thackeray's Centenary Birthday, Deputy...
'Aarogya Aplya Daari To Conservation Of Forts': On Balasaheb Thackeray's Centenary Birthday, Deputy...