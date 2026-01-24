Central Railway Vigilance Catches Man Impersonating Inspector And Taking Bribe

The Central Railway Vigilance team, in a significant operation has apprehended an individual who was impersonating as a Railway Board Vigilance Inspector and demanding money from a Railway employee. |

Mumbai: The Central Railway Vigilance team, in a significant operation has apprehended an individual who was impersonating as a Railway Board Vigilance Inspector and demanding money from a Railway employee.

Based on information and complaint by the railway employee, the Central Railway Vigilance team planned an operation and laid a trap at Kalyan Railway Station on 22 January 2026 .

Accused Apprehended

During the operation, the Vigilance team successfully caught Harish Kamble red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000/- from the complainant.

The accused, Harish Kamble, posed as a Railway Board Vigilance Inspector and demanded Rs 20,000/- from the complainant to pass payment arrears from DRM Office Mumbai.

Legal Action

Earlier, the accused, Harish Kamble had allegedly taken Rs 60,000/- from the complainant, for transfer, which was paid online but the transfer never happened. The accused again approached, the complainant with an offer of speedy disbursement of payment arrears. Suspecting foulplay, the complainant approached the Vigilance department and accordingly an operation was planned. Harish Kamble was caught red handed taking a bribe amount of Rs20,000/- and was handed over to GRP Kalyan for further proceedings.

An FIR was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act 2023(BNS) Sections 318(2) & 319(2) for cheating and impersonation. The Offence is punishable with fine and imprisonment upto 3 years under Section 318(2) & upto 5 years under Section 319(2) or both.

Central Railway reiterates its commitment to zero tolerance against corruption and urges railway employees and the public to remain vigilant and report any such fraudulent activities to the appropriate authorities.

