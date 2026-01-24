Mumbai News: Iconic Parle-G Campus In Vile Parle Set For Major Redevelopment

Iconic Parle-G Campus In Vile Parle Set For Major Redevelopment |

Mumbai: The iconic Parle Products Pvt Ltd campus in Vile Parle (East), home to India’s most recognisable biscuit brand Parle-G, is set to undergo a major transformation, with the state environment authority granting environmental clearance for a large commercial redevelopment project on the site.

Construction Plans Underway

A senior official associated with the company confirmed that construction activity will begin soon, and they have secured the commencement certificate permission from the BMC. However, denied to give further information.

Environmental Clearance Approved

The Maharashtra State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has approved environmental clearance for a proposed commercial development by Parle Products Private Limited on a total plot area of 54,438.80 sq mt (13.54 acres).

Demolition of Old Structures

The project will involve demolition of 21 existing old structures currently standing on the premises, officials said during the environment authority’s meeting in December last year.

Project Scope and Design

The redevelopment will have a total built-up area of about 1.90 lakh square metres. The project comprises multiple commercial buildings, parking towers and support facilities, with building heights ranging between 28 and 31 metres, since Vile Parle is in airport funnel zone restricted area.

Zoning and Regulations

According to project documents, the site falls within industrial and partly residential zones under the development plan 2034 and is not affected by any reservation for public purposes. The development is proposed under Regulation 33(13) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034.

Greenspace and Tree Plan

The project will also see significant landscaping measures. Out of 508 existing trees on the site, 129 will be cut, 68 transplanted and 311 retained. The developer has proposed planting 1,851 new trees, including a Miyawaki plantation of over 1,200 trees, taking the total tree count on the site to 2,230 after redevelopment. A recreational green (RG) area of over 8,000 sq mt – more than the mandatory requirement – will be provided on natural ground.

Significant Commercial Investment

With an estimated project cost of Rs 3,961 crore, the redevelopment marks one of the most significant commercial transformations in the Vile Parle, signalling a shift in land use.

