Mumbai News: MHADA Opens Master List Applications For Eligible Transit Camp Residents From January 27

Mumbai: MHADA's Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board(MBRRB), has invited online applications from 27 January for the allotment of tenements to the original tenants/residents or their legal heirs residing in transit camps, based on eligibility determined from the master list. The last date for submitting applications is 15 February until 11:59 PM.

Applicants can register and submit their applications at masterlist.mhada.gov.in.

Who Can Apply

This online application process is intended for the original tenants/residents or their heirs who were issued vacation notices and had to vacate their premises due to the dilapidation or redevelopment of cess properties under MHADA jurisdiction, now residing in transit camps as redevelopment of their original buildings is unfeasible due to narrow plots, reservations, or road widening.

This is also for the tenants/residents of the cessed buildings that have been reconstructed, but with fewer tenements constructed, resulting in deprivation; Such original tenants/residents or their heirs who have not been permanently allotted tenements earlier by the Board in reconstructed/redeveloped buildings and who are currently residing in transit camps.

Registration Procedure Explained

According to MHADA, as per the prescribed procedure, applicants should visit www.mhada.gov.in, go to Citizen Corner, click on Application for Masterlist, and complete the registration. Registration is also available directly at masterlist.mhada.gov.in.

Application Submission Process

After completing registration, applicants must log in using the email ID and password created during registration (these should be carefully preserved). Upon successful login, Guidelines/User Manual will be displayed on the screen, as per which the application should be filled. After entering complete information, the application must be submitted using the “Submit” option.

Document Verification Required

After successful submission, applicants must personally submit self-attested hard copies of all documents uploaded online to MHADA Headquarters Kalanagar, Bandra (East). At the time of hearing, applicants required to bring original copies of all uploaded documents along with related papers.

Allotment On Merit Basis

Decisions regarding eligibility and allotment of reconstructed/redeveloped tenements will be taken strictly on merit, in accordance with the provisions of the MHADA Act, 1976, Regulations, 1981, and the relevant provisions of the Government and MHADA’s latest policies, the Board has informed.

List Of Required Documents

Applicants while making the appeal should be ready with the documents including the scanned copies of Applicant’s recent passport-size photo (JPEG format), Applicant’s signature or thumb impression (JPEG format), Aadhaar Card (PDF format), Vacation notice, old building rent receipt, electricity bill, transit camp tenement allotment and possession receipt (PDF format), Transfer agreement (if applicable) (PDF format).

Fresh Applications Advisory

The Board has appealed that applicants who have already been declared eligible by the Master List Committee, as well as those who have already submitted applications online, should not submit fresh applications. However, applicants who had earlier submitted offline applications for inclusion in the Master List and whose cases are still pending must submit a fresh online application.

