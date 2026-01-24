Vasai-Virar Authorities Register FIR Against Private Hospital And Doctors For Illegal Abortions

The Medical Health Department of the Vasai–Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a private hospital and three doctors for allegedly carrying out illegal abortions in violation of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Medical Health Department of the Vasai–Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a private hospital and three doctors for allegedly carrying out illegal abortions in violation of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, and the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 (amended in 2003).

Violations Found

Acting on specific information received by the department, officials conducted a sting operation at Care and Cure Multispeciality Hospital, located at Kamdhenu CHS Ltd., First floor, Achole Road, Nalasopara (East). The operation was carried out on January 22, 2026.

The action was taken under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryavanshi (IAS), Additional Commissioner (Medical Health) Deepak Sawant, and Deputy Commissioner (Medical Health) Swati Deshpande. Medical Health Officer Dr. Bhakti Chaudhary deputed Medical Officers Dr. Sudhir Pandhare and Dr. Krishna Gosavi to inspect the facility.

Reporting Channels

During the sting operation, it was found that the hospital was allegedly providing abortion pills illegally without the required licence, authorisation, or necessary medical qualifications. Based on the findings, Dr. Chandrakant Shambhunath Mishra and Arun Shukla, directors of Care and Cure Multispeciality Hospital, along with Dr. Sanjeev Singh of Kushal Clinic, Santosh Bhavan, Valai Pada, were found guilty of violations under the MTP Act.

An FIR has been registered at Achole Police Station by the medical officers of the VVCMC, and further legal action is underway.

The Medical Health Department has reiterated that it will continue strict action against illegal PCPNDT centres, sex determination clinics, and unauthorised MTP centres operating within the municipal limits.

Ongoing Measures

Citizens have been urged to report any information related to illegal sex determination or abortion centres to the Medical Health Department, VVCMC Headquarters, 7th floor, Mhada Colony, Virar (West). Complaints can also be registered through the ‘Amchi Mulgi’ website (www.amchimulgimaha.in) or via toll-free helpline numbers 1800-233-4475 and 104. The department has assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential.

