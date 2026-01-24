NIFT Launches International Conference On Inclusive Design Futures As Mumbai Campus Hosts 40th Foundation Day Events

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) inaugurated the first day of its International Conference 2026 |

Mumbai: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) inaugurated the first day of its International Conference 2026 on - Design for Inclusive Futures at the NIFT Mumbai campus on Wednesday, coinciding with the culmination of NIFT’s 40th Foundation Day celebrations.

Two-day meet

The two-day international conference, organised as part of NIFT@40, brings together academicians, designers, policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, students, and craft practitioners from India and abroad to deliberate on inclusive, ethical, and future-ready design practices. Established in 1986 and granted statutory status in 2006, NIFT has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s textile, apparel, and fashion ecosystem while serving as a key knowledge partner to both Central and State governments.

The inaugural plenary session was addressed by Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles, and Tanu Kashyap, IAS, Director General, NIFT. The session featured the unveiling of the NIFT Wall, a commemorative timeline mural, followed by a visit to the Craft Bazaar and the formal opening of Samvaad 2026.

Job creation

Addressing the gathering, the minister highlighted NIFT’s contribution as an economic driver for the textile and craft sectors, stating that each NIFT graduate supports an estimated 8,000–10,000 jobs over their lifetime. He noted India’s shift from foreign benchmarks towards indigenous frameworks such as IndiaSize and VisioNxt, aligned with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He also pointed to policy support including the reduction of GST on affordable clothing and the removal of cotton import duties, while emphasising NIFT’s expanding influence beyond fashion into sectors such as automobiles and logistics. Encouraging alumni to build strong global networks, he called upon them to uphold the “I AM NIFT” identity.

The inaugural session was graced by Neelam Shami Rao, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles; Tanu Kashyap, IAS, Director General, NIFT; Prof. (Dr.) Noopur Anand, Dean, NIFT; Prof. (Dr.) Ajit Kumar Khare, Director, NIFT Mumbai; Prof. (Dr.) Sudha Dhingra, Director, Centre of Excellence for Khadi; and Prof. (Dr.) Rupa Agarwal, Conference Chair.

In her address, Tanu Kashyap reflected on NIFT’s four-decade journey, outlining the institute’s achievements, evolving academic vision, and future roadmap. She emphasised NIFT’s role in bridging traditional crafts with contemporary design and announced initiatives aimed at strengthening industry and alumni engagement.

The session also saw the launch of the commemorative book NIFT @40 – Darohar documenting the institute’s legacy, followed by the unveiling of the NIFT@41 logo and the inauguration of the Craft Bazaar.

Design for development

Neelam Shami Rao underscored the role of design in national development and lauded initiatives such as VisioNxt, IndiaSize, and curriculum restructuring. She highlighted NIFT’s contribution to the Prime Minister’s 5F Vision—Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign—while emphasising India’s tradition of circular economy practices. Referring to NIFT scholars as - Gudri ke laal, she stressed the importance of respecting artisans, embracing gender-agnostic design, and documenting traditional practices to shape an inclusive future of fashion.

Keynote addresses were delivered by Jette Ladiges, Chief Executive, EI Puente GmbH, and Dr. Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer, ABFRL. The speakers emphasised ethical business models, sustainability, and inclusive design frameworks as essential to the future of the global fashion and textile industry.

Paper presentations

The first day featured 23 peer-reviewed research paper presentations across four thematic tracks—Equity, Accessibility, Ethics, and Usability—along with four invited papers by national and international experts. A series of workshops addressed themes ranging from sustainable materials and digital fashion to inclusive design methodologies and MSE finance.

Highlights included the VisioNxt Master Class by Dr. Kaustav Sengupta, Head, VisioNxt, NIFT, and curated exhibitions such as New Landscapes, the Handicraft and Handloom Bazaars, and live craft demonstrations, with participation from the Centre of Excellence for Khadi.

The day concluded with a fashion showcase , featuring 10–11 thematic sequences that highlighted gender-inclusive fashion, adaptive clothing, size inclusivity, and craft-based sustainable collections by NIFT alumni and pioneering brands.

Bengaluru 2027

The successful opening day set the tone for continued dialogue on design-led inclusive futures. At the closing of the day’s proceedings, the Director of NIFT Mumbai formally passed on the responsibility of hosting the NIFT@41 celebrations to NIFT Bengaluru, scheduled for 2027.

