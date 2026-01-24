 Mumbai News: Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹16.5 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As Former NIA Chief In Cyber Scam
A 75-year-old retired BMC employee from Andheri was cheated of ₹16.5 lakh by a cyber fraudster posing as former NIA chief Sadanand Date. The accused falsely linked him to terror and money laundering cases, forced transfers for "verification," then vanished. Cyber police have registered an FIR and launched a probe.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
In a disturbing case of cybercrime, a 75-year-old retired Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee from Andheri was duped of ₹16.5 lakh by an unidentified fraudster.

Mumbai: In a disturbing case of cybercrime, a 75-year-old retired Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee from Andheri was duped of ₹16.5 lakh by an unidentified fraudster who impersonated former National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Sadanand Date and falsely accused him of involvement in the Delhi bomb blast and money laundering cases.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the Western Region Cyber Cell has registered a case against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, and launched a detailed investigation. Police said the fraud occurred between December 11, 2025, and January 6, 2026.

ATS and NIA angle

According to investigators, the complainant, a retired mukadam with the BMC, received a phone call on December 11 from a person claiming to be an officer of Delhi’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The caller falsely alleged that the elderly man’s name had surfaced in a recent Delhi bomb blast investigation, warning him that he was under serious scrutiny.

Exploiting fear, the fraudster described the matter as one of national security and strictly instructed the victim not to discuss it with anyone, including family members. He was then persuaded to download the encrypted messaging application Signal, following which he received a video call from an ID labelled “ATD”. During the call, the caller claimed to be speaking from the NIA and introduced himself as Sadanand Date.

Maharashtra Announces UNESCO Fort Cleanliness Campaign From May 11
Arrest threat

The fraudster further alleged that ₹7 crore, described as proceeds of money laundering, had been deposited into a bank account linked to the victim’s mobile number. He threatened the elderly man with immediate arrest, sent a fake arrest warrant, and warned that terrorist groups had access to his family’s personal details, thereby creating intense fear and panic.

To avoid arrest and safeguard his family, the complainant was instructed to transfer all funds from his bank account to another account allegedly for verification by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Under pressure, the victim transferred ₹16.5 lakh to the bank account provided by the accused.

Digital trail

When the complainant later sought confirmation regarding the completion of the inquiry and return of his money, the fraudster abruptly stopped responding and blocked him on the application. Realising he had been duped, the victim approached the Western Region Cyber Cell, which registered an FIR for impersonation, cheating, extortion, and IT Act violations. Police said efforts are underway to trace the beneficiary bank account, identify the account holder, and track the digital footprints of the accused.

